Overview of Delirium and Dementia

ByJuebin Huang, MD, PhD, Department of Neurology, University of Mississippi Medical Center
Reviewed/Revised Feb 2023
    Delirium and dementia are the most common causes of mental (cognitive) dysfunction—the inability to acquire, retain, and use knowledge normally.

    Although delirium and dementia may occur together, they are quite different:

    • Delirium begins suddenly, causes fluctuations in mental function, and is usually reversible.

    • Dementia begins gradually, progresses slowly, and is usually irreversible.

    Also, the two disorders affect mental function differently:

    • Delirium affects mainly attention.

    • Dementia affects mainly memory.

    Both delirium and dementia may occur at any age but are much more common among older people because of age-related changes in the brain.

    Table
    Table

    Comparing Delirium and Dementia

    Feature

    Delirium

    Dementia

    Development

    Sudden, sometimes with a definite beginning point

    Slow, with an uncertain beginning point

    Cause

    Almost always another condition, such as an infection, dehydration, or use or stopping of certain medications

    Usually a brain disorder, such as Alzheimer disease, vascular dementia, or dementia with Lewy bodies

    Main early symptom

    Inability to pay attention

    Loss of memory, especially for recent events

    Effect at night

    Almost always worse

    Often worse

    Level of alertness (consciousness)

    Impaired to varying degrees, can vary from being hyperalert to sluggish

    Normal until late stages

    Orientation to surroundings

    Varies

    Impaired

    Effect on language

    Slowed speech, often with incoherent and inappropriate language

    Sometimes difficulty finding the right word

    Memory

    Varies

    Lost, especially for recent events

    Progression

    Causes variations in mental function—people are alert one moment and sluggish and drowsy the next

    Slowly progresses, gradually but eventually greatly impairing all mental functions

    Duration

    Days to weeks, sometimes longer

    Almost always permanent

    Need for treatment

    Immediate

    Needed but less urgently

    Effect of treatment

    Usually resolution of the symptoms

    May slow progression but cannot reverse or cure the disorder

