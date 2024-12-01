Cardiac Arrest and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Standard CPR for adults and children combines rescue breathing (mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to supply oxygen to the lungs) with chest compressions that force oxygen-containing blood out of the heart to the brain and other vital organs. Standard CPR for infants combines mouth-to-nose-and-mouth rescue breathing with chest compressions.

Mouth-to-Mouth Breathing for an Adult or Child Image MICROGEN IMAGES/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Mouth-to-Nose-and-Mouth Breathing in an Infant Image

The sequence of CPR begins with 30 chest compressions, followed by 2 rescue breaths, and continues in a ratio of 30:2 until the rescuer is relieved by emergency personnel. Chest compressions can quickly tire a person, resulting in compressions that are too weak to circulate blood effectively. Thus, if 2 or more rescuers are present, they should switch every 2 minutes, or sooner if the rescuer performing compressions begins to feel tired.

To do chest compressions in an adult or child, the rescuer lays the person face up, rolling the head, body, and limbs at the same time. The rescuer extends his or her arms and "locks" them straight at the elbows, leans over the person, and places both hands, one on top of the other, in the center of the chest (between the nipples on the breastbone). The rescuer then compresses the chest to a depth of at least 2 inches (5 centimeters) in adults.

In children, the rescuer compresses the chest about 2 inches (5 centimeters), and may need to use only one hand to compress in a smaller child.

For an infant (up to 1 year old), the rescuer may use 2 fingers to compress the infant's breastbone just below the nipples to a depth of about 1½ inches (about 4 centimeters) or ⅓ the diameter of the chest. Alternatively, trained rescuers may choose to encircle the infant's chest with 2 hands and do compressions with their thumbs.

It is important to allow the chest to fully rise back up to its starting height between each compression.

Opening an Airway in an Adult or Child

To do rescue breaths, the rescuer first looks in the mouth and throat for any visible objects that may be blocking the airway and, if any are present, removes them. The rescuer then opens the airway by tilting the person's head and lifting the chin (see figure Opening an Airway in an Adult or Child). If a neck or spine injury is suspected, the rescuer should not tilt the person's head. Instead the angle of the jaw is lifted while the head is kept in a neutral position without flexing or extending the neck. The rescuer's mouth covers the person's mouth and then the rescuer exhales air into the person's lungs (rescue breaths). The person's airway must remain open during artificial respiration. To prevent air from escaping from the person's nose, the person's nose can be pinched shut as the rescuer exhales into the mouth (see photo Mouth-to-Mouth Breathing for an Adult or Child). Artificial respiration is very similar in children and adults.

For artificial respiration on an infant, the rescuer's mouth covers the infant's mouth and nose. To prevent damaging the infant's smaller lungs, the rescuer exhales with less force than with adults. If the chest rises, the rescuer should give 2 deep, slow breaths. If the chest does not rise after properly delivering rescue breaths, it is likely that the infant's airway is blocked; however, CPR should continue. The compressions themselves can force air out of the lungs, dislodging the object that is blocking the infant's airway. Each time the airway is opened during CPR to provide rescue breaths, the rescuer should look for an object in the infant’s mouth and, if one is found, remove it.

Standard CPR can be done by one person (a single person alternately does rescue breaths and chest compressions) or by 2 people (one to do rescue breaths and one to do chest compressions). In standard CPR, a single rescuer gives 30 compressions and then 2 breaths. If 2 rescuers are present, when children or infants need CPR, a ratio of 15:2 is preferred. In newborns, a ratio of 1 breath to every 3 compressions (3:1) is recommended, for a total of 40 to 60 breaths per minute. Compressions are done at a rate of 100 to 120 times per minute in people of all ages. CPR is continued until medical assistance arrives or the person begins to move or breathe on their own.