Seizures are changes in the brain's electrical signals. A seizure disorder is a problem that causes a person to have seizures.

The brain is made up of nerve cells. Nerve cells talk to each other through electrical signals. Seizures happen if too many nerve cells send signals all at once.

During a seizure, a person may:

Fall down and start shaking

Become unconscious or confused

Usually after a few minutes, the nerve cells start to behave normally and the seizure ends.

Call 911 for emergency medical help or go to the hospital right away if a person has a seizure that lasts more than 5 minutes.