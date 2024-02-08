Aspiration Pneumonia and Chemical Pneumonitis

Tiny particles from the mouth frequently dribble or are inhaled (aspirated) into the airways. Usually they are cleared out by normal defense mechanisms (such as coughing) before they can get into the lungs and cause inflammation or infection. When such particles are not cleared (because of impaired defense mechanisms and/or because the volume of aspirated material is large), aspiration pneumonia can develop.

Material aspirated from the mouth and throat is more likely to contain bacteria, which can cause bacterial pneumonia. Material aspirated from the stomach is usually very acidic and can severely damage the lungs even before infection develops.

People who are especially at risk of aspiration pneumonia include people who

Are older

Are debilitated

Have trouble swallowing (as may happen due to a stroke)

Are intoxicated by alcohol or other substances

Are unconscious due to anesthesia, sedative medications, or a medical condition

Are vomiting

Have undergone dental, respiratory, or digestive procedures

Have gastroesophageal reflux disease

Symptoms of aspiration pneumonia do not begin for at least a day or two. The most common symptom is

Cough

The cough produces sputum (thick or discolored mucus). The sputum sometimes smells foul.

Other symptoms of aspiration pneumonia include

Fever

Shortness of breath (dyspnea)

Chest discomfort

Doctors usually make the diagnosis of aspiration pneumonia based on finding signs or symptoms in people who have any of the risk factors described above.

A chest x-ray confirms the diagnosis of pneumonia. If the x-ray shows an abnormality in certain portions of the lungs, such as the bottom of the lungs (a common location for aspirated material), aspiration is more likely to be the cause.

amoxicillin/clavulanate, ampicillin/sulbactam, and imipenem, can be used. People may also need supportive care, such as oxygen therapy or temporary assistance from a breathing machine.

For people who have conditions that increase their risk of aspiration, doctors may stop or reduce the dosage of medications that cause sedation. Raising the head of the bed slightly can help prevent food, liquid, or acid in the stomach from moving up into the throat and then down into the lungs. Consuming specific food textures or thickened liquids also helps reduce the risk of aspiration. A speech pathologist may teach the person specific swallowing techniques (for example, swallowing while tucking the chin toward the chest) to further reduce the risk of aspiration.