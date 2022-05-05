Overview of Vasculitis

A doctor's evaluation

Blood and urine tests

Tissue biopsy (for confirmation of diagnosis)

Sometimes imaging tests

Vasculitis is often not suspected when symptoms first develop because it is uncommon, and most of its symptoms are caused much more often by other disorders. Nonetheless, certain combinations of symptoms or the persistence of symptoms eventually leads doctors to suspect vasculitis.

The following blood and urine tests are usually done:

Complete blood count: Abnormalities, such as lower counts of red blood cells (anemia), too many platelets, too many white blood cells, or a high proportion of certain kinds of white blood cells, can occur in vasculitis but also in many other disorders. Vasculitis may cause anemia by decreasing the body’s production of red blood cells or by causing internal bleeding.

Comprehensive metabolic panel: This blood test measures substances that, when abnormal, can indicate significant damage to the kidneys or liver. The kidneys and liver are organs that are affected in various types of vasculitis.

Antibody tests: Depending on what disorder is suspected, blood is analyzed for certain antibodies (such as antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies) and complement proteins. For example, antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibodies are usually present in people who have granulomatosis with polyangiitis or microscopic polyangiitis.

Infection tests: Blood tests may be done to check for infections (such as hepatitis B and hepatitis C) that may have triggered the vasculitis.

Inflammation tests: Blood tests are done to estimate the degree of inflammation, which vasculitis usually causes. For example, how quickly red blood cells (erythrocytes) drop to the bottom of a test tube (erythrocyte sedimentation rate, or ESR) is measured. A fast rate suggests inflammation. High levels of C-reactive protein (which the liver produces in response to bodywide inflammation) also suggest inflammation. However, inflammation has many causes other than vasculitis.

Urine test: A sample of urine is tested for red blood cells and protein. The results of this test can help doctors determine whether the kidneys are affected. This information is important because kidney inflammation can cause severe damage before symptoms develop.

Lab Test Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibodies (ANCA) Test

Blood and urine test results may help in making the diagnosis but are usually not conclusive. For confirmation, a sample of tissue from an affected organ is usually removed and examined under a microscope (biopsy) for signs of vasculitis. An anesthetic is used to numb the area (local anesthetic), and biopsy can often be done on an outpatient basis.

Occasionally, an imaging test of the blood vessels (such as arteriography or computed tomography [CT] or magnetic resonance angiography) can be done instead of a blood vessel biopsy. Other imaging tests may be needed. For example, if the lungs seem to be affected, a chest x-ray is done, and doctors may also do a CT scan.

Some tests may be done to rule out other disorders that can cause similar symptoms.