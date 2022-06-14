Treatment of Pain

Opioid pain relievers (analgesics)—sometimes called narcotics—are effective for many different types of pain. Usually, they are the strongest pain relievers.

Opioids are often prescribed for a few days to treat severe pain that is likely to lessen quickly (such as pain due to injury or after surgery). Doctors usually switch people to nonopioid pain relievers as soon as possible because opioids may have side effects and there is a risk of misuse or addiction. Opioids are not usually recommended to treat people with chronic pain.

Doctors sometimes prescribe opioids for longer periods of time for people who have severe pain due to cancer or a terminal illness, especially as part of care at the end of life, including hospice care. In these situations, side effects can usually be prevented or managed, and misuse or addiction is less of a concern.

Before prescribing opioids for any type of chronic pain, doctors consider

What the usual treatment approach is

Whether other treatments could be used

Whether the person has a high risk of side effects from an opioid

Whether the person is at risk of misuse or abuse of an opioid drug or is likely to use the drugs for other purposes (for example, to sell them)

Doctors may refer people to a pain specialist or a mental health care practitioner who has expertise in substance misuse if the risk of having a problem is high. For example, people who have had an addiction usually need such a referral.

When opioids are prescribed for chronic pain, doctors explain the nature of the person's disorder (if known) and the risks and benefits of other possible treatments, including nonopioid drugs and no treatment. Doctors ask people about their goals and expectations. They usually give the person written information that describes the risks of taking opioids. After people discuss this information with their doctor and understand it, they are asked to sign an informed consent document.

When doctors prescribe an opioid for chronic pain, they explain the risks and side effects of opioids. People are advised

Not to drink alcohol or take antianxiety drugs or sleep aids when taking the opioid

To take the recommended dose at the recommended times and not to change the dose

To store the opioid in a safe, secure place

Not to share the opioid with anyone

To contact their doctor if the drug makes them drowsy or they have any other side effects (such as confusion, constipation, or nausea)

To dispose of unused pills as directed



If an opioid is prescribed, doctors have usual practices to ensure the person's safety. Doctors typically ask the person to get opioid prescriptions only from one doctor and fill prescriptions at the same pharmacy every time. They see the person frequently for follow-up visits and monitor the use of the drug to make sure it is safe and effective. For example, doctors may periodically test the person's urine to determine whether the drug is being taken correctly. They also ask the person to sign an agreement that specifies conditions required for opioid use, including any monitoring that may be needed. To avoid misuse by others, the person should keep opioids in a safe place and dispose of any unused drugs by returning them to the pharmacy.

Side effects of opioids Opioids have many side effects. Side effects are more likely to occur in people with certain disorders: kidney failure, a liver disorder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), untreated sleep apnea, dementia, or another brain disorder. The following commonly occur when opioids are used: Drowsiness

Mental fuzziness or confusion

Nausea and vomiting

Constipation Less common side effects of opioids include Retention of urine

Involuntary contraction of muscles (called myoclonus)

Itching

A dangerous slowing of breathing

Death Drowsiness Confusion can also result from taking opioids, especially if people are older. Opioids increase the risk of falls in older people. Nausea The itching Constipation often develops, especially in older people. Stimulant laxativesOsmotic agents Retention of urine For most people, nausea and itching disappear or decrease within a few days. But constipation and retention of urine usually decrease much more slowly, if at all. Serious side effects can occur when people take too much of an opioid. These side effects include a dangerous slowing of breathing (respiratory depression), coma, and even death. The following adds to the risk of developing respiratory depression and of dying from respiratory arrest: Having certain conditions (such as liver, kidney, respiratory, or mental health disorders)

Having a substance use disorder

Taking other drugs that cause drowsiness (such as benzodiazepines)

Drinking alcohol naloxone or spray it into the person's nose. Doctors or pharmacists usually teach the person taking the opioid and family members or caregivers how to administer naloxone. Tolerance occurs in some people who take opioids repeatedly over time. They need higher doses because their body adapts to and thus responds less well to the drug. However, for most people, the same opioid dose remains effective for a long time. Often, the need for a higher dose means that the disorder is worsening, not that tolerance is developing. Physical dependence usually develops in people who take opioids for a long time. That is, they experience withdrawal symptoms if the drug is stopped. Withdrawal symptoms include chills, abdominal cramping, diarrhea, trouble sleeping, and a jittery feeling. When opioids are stopped after long-term use, doctors reduce the dose gradually over a period of time to minimize the development of such symptoms. Physical dependence is not the same as opioid use disorder (addiction). Dependence is characterized by a craving for the drug and compulsive, uncontrolled use of the drug despite the harm done to the user or other people. Most people who take opioids to control pain and have not previously had problems with drug abuse do not become addicted to opioids. Nonetheless, doctors regularly monitor people who are taking opioid analgesics for signs of addiction.

Administration of opioids When possible, opioids are taken by mouth (orally). When opioids are taken by mouth, the dose and time they are taken can be adjusted more easily. When they need to be taken for a long time, they may be given by mouth or through a patch placed on the skin (transdermally). Opioids are given by injection (into a muscle or vein) when pain occurs suddenly or when people cannot take them by mouth or through a skin patch. Some people who need to take opioids for a long time and are helped by an opioid taken by mouth cannot tolerate its side effects. For these people, an opioid can be injected directly into the space around the spinal cord through a pump (intrathecally).