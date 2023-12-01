Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine

The effectiveness of alternative therapies is an important consideration.

Many CAM therapies have been studied and found to be ineffective or inconsistent. Some therapies have been shown to be effective for specific conditions. However, these therapies are often also used to treat other conditions and symptoms, even though scientific evidence is lacking for these uses, as is sometimes the case in conventional medicine. Some CAM therapies have not been tested in well-designed studies. However, a lack of evidence from well-designed studies is not proof that a therapy is ineffective.

Many CAM therapies are said to have been practiced for hundreds or thousands of years. They include acupuncture, meditation, yoga, therapeutic diets, massage, and botanical medicine (dietary supplements). Having a long history of use is sometimes used as support that CAM therapies are effective. However, there are limitations with this argument:

Being used for a long time is not scientifically equivalent to proven effect. Some therapies subsequently found to be ineffective or harmful were previously used for many years.

The length of time a therapy has been in use can be difficult to establish.

How a therapy was used in the past may differ from how it is used now, as may the therapy itself.

Thus, scientific evidence, using well-designed studies, is still preferred to determine whether a therapy is effective.

However, well-designed studies of CAM therapies can be difficult to do. Barriers to doing research on CAM therapies include the following:

Lack of support and financial resources for CAM among sources that fund medical researchers

Limited training and skill to perform scientific research among advocates of CAM

Looser regulations requiring proof that CAM products or therapies are effective before they are made publicly available compared with regulations governing conventional medicine treatments

Generally lower financial returns for companies studying CAM than for those doing medication or device research

Applying conventional research methods to study CAM may be difficult for many additional reasons, including

The best conventional research design compares active treatment (such as a medication or treatment) with a placebo (an intervention that is made to resemble a medication or treatment but does not include an active medication or treatment) or no new intervention (a control group). For some CAM therapies, such as homeopathy and botanical medicine, designing a placebo is relatively easy. However, designing a placebo for physical treatments such as acupuncture or manual manipulation treatment is more difficult. Designing a placebo for meditation or whole system of healthy eating is even more of a challenge.

Separating the effects of a CAM therapy's active component from those of placebo is difficult. For example, practitioners of CAM therapies typically interact with people in a positive and supportive way that is known to make people feel better, regardless of what other therapies are used. This aspect of CAM can be viewed as a placebo effect.

Conventional research design uses the method of double blinding. Double blinding involves preventing research subjects and practitioners from knowing which people were given which treatment. People and practitioners typically expect the active treatment to do better than the placebo. Double blinding reduces the likelihood that this expectation will bias the results in favor of the treatment. However, blinding practitioners may be difficult. For example, a practitioner of Reiki would know whether a real energy treatment is being given. In such cases, the effectiveness of the treatment should be evaluated by a study investigator who does not know which treatment was used.

CAM therapies and diagnoses may not be standardized. For example, different practitioners use different systems of acupuncture, and the contents and effects of natural product preparations vary widely.

However, despite these challenges, many well-designed studies of CAM therapies (such as acupuncture and homeopathy) have been done. For example, one acupuncture study used a well-designed placebo, making double blinding possible, by placing an opaque sheath against the person's skin at an acupuncture point. Some sheaths contained a needle that penetrated the skin (active treatment), and some did not (placebo). For CAM therapies to be considered effective, there should be evidence that they are more effective when compared to a placebo or a control.

Lack of funding for well-designed CAM studies is often mentioned as a reason that these studies are not done. However, CAM products are a multi-billion dollar business, suggesting that lack of profitability should not be a reason companies do not study these products. However, profitability overall is much larger for conventional medication development than for CAM products.