Overview of Liver Disease

Liver disease can manifest in many different ways. Characteristic manifestations include
Jaundice (a yellowish discoloration of the skin and whites of the eyes)
Cholestasis (reduction or stoppage of bile flow)
Hepatomegaly (liver enlargement)
Portal hypertension (abnormally high blood pressure in the veins that bring blood from the intestine to the liver)
Ascites (accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity)
Hepatic encephalopathy (deterioration of brain function due to buildup of toxic substances normally removed by the liver)
Sometimes the manifestations of liver disease are not obvious. For example, symptoms may include fatigue, a general feeling of illness, loss of appetite, and mild weight loss. However, people may not notice these symptoms, and these symptoms are also typical of many other diseases. Thus, liver disease can easily be overlooked, particularly in its early stages.
Some Features* of Liver Disease
Feature
Description
A yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes
Reduction or stoppage of bile flow
Hepatomegaly
Liver enlargement
Accumulation of fluid within the abdomen, sometimes causing the abdomen to swell
Confusion caused by deterioration of brain function due to buildup of toxic substances in the blood, which are normally removed by the liver
Bleeding in the esophagus and/or stomach, often from enlarged, twisted veins (varicose veins, or varices)
Abnormally high blood pressure in the veins that bring blood from the intestine to the liver (the portal vein and its branches)
Skin symptoms
Spiderlike blood vessels on the face and chest
Red palms
Bright red complexion
Itching
Blood abnormalities
A decreased number of red blood cells (anemia)
A decreased number of white blood cells (leukopenia)
A decreased number of platelets (thrombocytopenia)
A tendency to bleed (coagulopathy)
Hormonal abnormalities
High levels of insulin but a poor response to it (insulin resistance), leading to high blood sugar levels
Malfunction of the adrenal glands, leading to light-headedness when a person stands up, fatigue, and sometimes patches of dark skin
In women, ending of menstrual periods and decreased fertility
In men, erectile dysfunction and development of feminine characteristics (feminization), such as loss of muscle tissue, enlarged breasts, and shrunken testes
Heart and blood vessel abnormalities
An increase in heart rate and in the amount of blood pumped
Low blood pressure (hypotension)
General symptoms
Fatigue
Weakness
Weight loss
Poor appetite
Nausea
Fever
Abdominal pain
* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
View of the Liver and Gallbladder
(See also Overview of the Liver and Gallbladder.)