Overview of Liver Disease

ByDanielle Tholey, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Reviewed/Revised Jan 2023
    Liver disease can manifest in many different ways. Characteristic manifestations include

    • Jaundice (a yellowish discoloration of the skin and whites of the eyes)

    • Cholestasis (reduction or stoppage of bile flow)

    • Hepatomegaly (liver enlargement)

    • Portal hypertension (abnormally high blood pressure in the veins that bring blood from the intestine to the liver)

    • Ascites (accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity)

    • Hepatic encephalopathy (deterioration of brain function due to buildup of toxic substances normally removed by the liver)

    • Liver failure

    Sometimes the manifestations of liver disease are not obvious. For example, symptoms may include fatigue, a general feeling of illness, loss of appetite, and mild weight loss. However, people may not notice these symptoms, and these symptoms are also typical of many other diseases. Thus, liver disease can easily be overlooked, particularly in its early stages.

    Table
    Table

    Some Features* of Liver Disease

    Feature

    Description

    Jaundice

    A yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes

    Cholestasis

    Reduction or stoppage of bile flow

    Hepatomegaly

    Liver enlargement

    Ascites

    Accumulation of fluid within the abdomen, sometimes causing the abdomen to swell

    Hepatic encephalopathy

    Confusion caused by deterioration of brain function due to buildup of toxic substances in the blood, which are normally removed by the liver

    Gastrointestinal bleeding

    Bleeding in the esophagus and/or stomach, often from enlarged, twisted veins (varicose veins, or varices)

    Portal hypertension

    Abnormally high blood pressure in the veins that bring blood from the intestine to the liver (the portal vein and its branches)

    Skin symptoms

    Spiderlike blood vessels on the face and chest

    Red palms

    Bright red complexion

    Itching

    Blood abnormalities

    A decreased number of red blood cells (anemia)

    A decreased number of white blood cells (leukopenia)

    A decreased number of platelets (thrombocytopenia)

    A tendency to bleed (coagulopathy)

    Hormonal abnormalities

    High levels of insulin but a poor response to it (insulin resistance), leading to high blood sugar levels

    Malfunction of the adrenal glands, leading to light-headedness when a person stands up, fatigue, and sometimes patches of dark skin

    In women, ending of menstrual periods and decreased fertility

    In men, erectile dysfunction and development of feminine characteristics (feminization), such as loss of muscle tissue, enlarged breasts, and shrunken testes

    Heart and blood vessel abnormalities

    An increase in heart rate and in the amount of blood pumped

    Low blood pressure (hypotension)

    General symptoms

    Fatigue

    Weakness

    Weight loss

    Poor appetite

    Nausea

    Fever

    Abdominal pain

    * Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

    View of the Liver and Gallbladder

    (See also Overview of the Liver and Gallbladder.)

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

