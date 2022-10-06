Common causes of low back pain include

Injuries may occur during routine activities (for example, lifting, exercising, moving in an unexpected way) or result from trauma, such as a fall or car crash. Often no specific injured structures are identified with imaging tests, but doctors presume that some muscles and/or ligaments have been affected.

Osteoarthritis (degenerative arthritis) causes the cartilage between the facet joints to wear away and bone spurs (osteophytes) to form. This disorder is due in part to the wear and tear of years of use. People who repetitively stress one joint or a group of joints are more likely to develop osteoarthritis in that area. The disks between the vertebrae deteriorate, and the spaces between the vertebrae narrow, increasing the pressure on the facet joints, which become inflamed (arthritis) and form bone spurs in the openings for the nerve roots. With severe degeneration and loss of disc height the osteophytes in the opening can compress spinal nerve roots. All of these changes can cause low back pain as well as stiffness.

Vertebral compression (crush) fractures (fractures of spinal vertebrae) commonly develop when bone density decreases because of osteoporosis, which typically develops as people age. Vertebrae are particularly susceptible to the effects of osteoporosis. Vertebral compression fractures (which may cause sudden, severe back pain) can be accompanied by compression of spinal nerve roots (which may cause chronic back pain). However, most fractures due to osteoporosis occur in the upper and middle back and cause upper and middle rather than low back pain.

A ruptured or herniated disk can cause low back pain. A disk has a tough outer layer and a soft, jelly-like interior. If a disk is repeatedly overloaded by the vertebrae above and below it (as when bending forward, particularly when lifting a heavy object), the outer layer may tear (rupture), causing pain. The interior of the disk can squeeze through the tear, so that part of the interior bulges out (herniates). This bulge can compress, irritate, and even damage the spinal nerve root next to it, causing more pain and symptoms that are felt in one or both legs. A ruptured or herniated disk in the low back that affects nerves commonly causes sciatica. However, imaging studies such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) often show bulging disks in people who have no symptoms or problems.

Lumbar spinal stenosis is narrowing of the spinal canal, which runs through the center of the spine and contains the spinal cord and the bundle of nerves that extends downward from the bottom of the spinal cord in the lower back. It is a common cause of low back pain in older people. Spinal stenosis also develops in middle-aged people who were born with a narrow spinal canal. Spinal stenosis is caused by such disorders as osteoarthritis, spondylolisthesis, ankylosing spondylitis, and Paget disease of bone.

Spinal stenosis may cause sciatica as well as low back pain.

Spondylolisthesis is partial displacement of a vertebra in the lower back. One type usually occurs during adolescence or young adulthood (often in athletes) caused by an injury that fractures a part of the vertebra. If both sides of the vertebra are involved, the vertebra can then slip forward over the one below it. Spondylolisthesis can also occur in older adults but mainly as the result of a degenerative condition. People who develop spondylolisthesis as adults are at risk of developing lumbar spinal stenosis.

Fibromyalgia is a common cause of pain that affects many parts of the body, sometimes including the low back. This disorder causes chronic widespread (diffuse) pain in muscles and other soft tissues in areas outside the lower back. Fibromyalgia is also characterized by poor sleep and fatigue.