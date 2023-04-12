Migraines occur in people whose nervous system is more sensitive than that of other people. In these people, nerve cells in the brain are easily stimulated, producing electrical activity. As electrical activity spreads over the brain, various functions, such as vision, sensation, balance, muscle coordination, and speech, are temporarily disturbed. These disturbances cause the symptoms that occur before the headache (called the aura). The headache occurs when the 5th cranial (trigeminal) nerve is stimulated. This nerve sends impulses (including pain impulses) from the eyes, scalp, forehead, upper eyelids, mouth, and jaw to the brain. When stimulated, the nerve may release substances that cause painful inflammation in the blood vessels of the brain (cerebral blood vessels) and the layers of tissues that cover the brain (meninges). The inflammation accounts for the throbbing headache, nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light and sound.

Estrogen, the main female hormone, appears to trigger migraines, possibly explaining why migraines are more common among women. Migraines can probably be triggered when estrogen levels increase or fluctuate. During puberty (when estrogen levels increase), migraines become much more common among girls than among boys. Some women have migraines just before, during, or just after menstrual periods. Migraines often occur less often and become less severe in the last trimester of pregnancy when estrogen levels are relatively stable, and they worsen after childbirth when estrogen levels decrease rapidly. As menopause approaches (when estrogen levels are fluctuating), migraines become particularly difficult to control.

Oral contraceptives (which contain estrogen) and estrogen therapy may make migraines worse and may increase the risk of stroke in women who have migraines with an aura.

Other triggers include the following:

Lack of sleep, including insomnia

Changes in the weather, particularly barometric pressure

Red wine

Certain foods

Hunger (as when meals are skipped)

Excessive stimulation of the senses (for example, by flashing lights or strong odors)

Stress

Various foods have been associated with migraines, but whether they trigger migraines is unclear. These foods include

Foods that contain tyramine, such as aged cheeses, soy products, fava beans, hard sausages, smoked or dried fish, and some nuts

Foods that contain nitrates, such as hot dogs and lunch meats

Foods that contain MSG (monosodium glutamate), a flavor enhancer found in fast foods, broths, seasonings, and spices



Which foods trigger migraines varies from person to person.

Head injuries, neck pain, or a problem with the joint of the jaw (temporomandibular joint disorder) sometimes triggers or worsens migraines.

Familial hemiplegic migraine, a rare subtype of migraine, causes weakness on one side of the body. It is associated with genetic defects on chromosome 1, 2, or 19. The role of genes in the more common forms of migraine is under study.

In some families, family members have different migraine symptoms. Some have mainly headache. Some have mainly vertigo (a type of dizziness) or weakness on one side of the body. Some have only a migraine aura with no headache. These findings suggest that migraine may be more than just a headache disorder.

Migraine with brain stem aura is another rare subtype of migraine. It can cause vertigo, difficulty controlling and coordinating body movements (ataxia), changes in vision, tinnitus, slurred speech, and fluctuations in the level of alertness.