Biofeedback, a type of mind-body medicine, is a method of bringing unconscious biologic processes under conscious control. In biofeedback, electronic devices are used to measure and report information about unconscious processes (such as heart rate, blood pressure, and muscle tension) to the conscious mind. With the help of a therapist or with training, people then can understand why these functions change and can learn how to regulate them, thereby lessening the effects of conditions such as pain, stress, insomnia, and headaches. There are many different types of biofeedback, including heart rate variability biofeeedback and neurofeedback, which specifically monitors brain activity. (See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)

Medicinal Uses of Biofeedback Typically, biofeedback is used to treat pain (including headache), stress, anxiety, and insomnia, as well as pelvic floor disorders (for example, that contribute to urinary incontinence). Heart rate variability biofeeedback has also been used to improve sports performance and for a variety of mental health or neurologic disorders (for example, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder [ADHD] and traumatic brain injury). Neurofeedback appears to be effective in cognitive performance and the treatment of ADHD.