Postherpetic neuralgia is chronic pain in areas of skin supplied by nerves infected with herpes zoster (shingles).

Shingles is a painful rash of fluid-filled blisters that is caused by reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, the virus that causes chickenpox. The varicella-zoster virus is a member of the herpesvirus family (herpesvirus type 3). Shingles is sometimes called herpes zoster. Some people who have had shingles continue to have pain long after the rash has gone away. Such pain is called postherpetic neuralgia, which means nerve pain after herpes.

Exactly why postherpetic neuralgia occurs is not well-understood.

Postherpetic neuralgia occurs most often in older adults. As people age, the chance of developing postherpetic neuralgia increases.

Symptoms of Postherpetic Neuralgia The pain of postherpetic neuralgia occurs in the area where the shingles rash occurred. The pain may be constant or intermittent. The pain may be severe and even incapacitating. The pain may subside within several months but may persist for years.

Diagnosis of Postherpetic Neuralgia A doctor's evaluation If people who have had shingles continue to have pain in the area affected by shingles, they should see a doctor. Postherpetic neuralgia diagnosis is usually based on symptoms and results of a physical examination in people who have had shingles.