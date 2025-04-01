Chronic Widespread Pain

In most people taking pain relievers (analgesics) for chronic pain, the pain's intensity varies throughout the day. Intensity varies based on several factors, such as the following:

Characteristics of the affected nerves (for example, how quickly they send signals and where the nerves are located)

Activities that can cause pain (such as moving or touching the affected area)

Stress

Dose or schedule of pain relievers

Depending on the severity of the pain, the following types of medications may be used to treat chronic pain:

Sometimes a combination of medications may relieve pain more effectively than a single medication.

Chronic pain is usually treated first with acetaminophen or with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen or naproxen. NSAIDs not only relieve pain, but they may also reduce the inflammation that often accompanies and worsens pain. However, if taken in high doses or for a long time, NSAIDs can have serious side effects, including irritation of the stomach's lining, an increased tendency to bleed, kidney problems, and an increased risk of heart and blood vessel (cardiovascular) disorders.

Adjuvant analgesics are commonly used to treat chronic pain. These medications are thought to work by changing the way nerves process pain (rather than directly stopping the sensation of pain).

The adjuvant analgesics most commonly used for pain are

Antidepressants (such as amitriptyline, bupropion, desipramine, duloxetine, nortriptyline, and venlafaxine)

Antiseizure medications (such as gabapentin and pregabalin)

Oral and topical local anesthetics

Opioids are used only if other medications and treatments (such as physical therapy) have not been effective. Use of opioids is limited because they may have side effects, such as an opioid use disorder (addiction), slowing of breathing (respiratory depression), and death due to overdose. Opioids are most often used to treat moderate to severe pain due to cancer or to other disorders that shorten lifespan (terminal disorders). Opioids are also used as part of hospice care for people at the end of life.

Before prescribing opioids for any type of chronic pain, doctors consider the following:

What the usual treatment approach is

Whether there are other treatments that could be used

Whether the person has a high risk of side effects from an opioid

Whether the person is at risk of misuse or abuse of an opioid or is likely to use the medications for other purposes (for example, to sell them)

Doctors may refer people to a pain specialist or a mental health care professional who has expertise in substance misuse if the risk of having a problem is high. For example, people who have had an addiction usually need a referral.

When opioids are prescribed for chronic pain, doctors explain the nature of the person's disorder (if known) and the risks and benefits of other possible treatments, including nonopioid medications and no treatment. Doctors ask the person about their goals and expectations. They usually give the person written information that describes the risks of taking opioids. After the person discusses this information with the doctor and understands it, the person is asked to sign an informed consent document.

When doctors prescribe an opioid for chronic pain, they explain the risks and side effects of opioids. People are advised

Not to drink alcohol or take antianxiety medications or sleep aids when taking the opioid

To take the recommended dose at the recommended times and not to change the dose

To store the opioid in a safe, secure place

Not to share the opioid with anyone

To contact their doctor if the opioid makes them drowsy or they have any other side effects (such as confusion, constipation, or nausea)

To dispose of unused pills as directed

To keep naloxone (an opioid antidote) on hand and to learn and teach family members how to administer it if an opioid overdose occurs

If an opioid is prescribed, doctors have usual practices to ensure the person's safety. Doctors typically ask the person to get opioid prescriptions only from one doctor and fill prescriptions at the same pharmacy every time. They see the person for follow-up visits frequently and monitor the use of the opioid to make sure it is safe and effective. For example, doctors may periodically test the person's urine to determine whether the medication is being taken correctly. They also ask the person to sign an agreement that specifies conditions required for opioid use, including any monitoring that may be needed.

For people with pain due to cancer or another terminal disorder, concerns about side effects should not limit the use of opioids because side effects can usually be prevented or managed, and addiction is less of a concern.