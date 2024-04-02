Stupor and Coma

A thorough neurologic examination is done. This examination helps doctors determine

How severely consciousness is impaired

Whether the brain stem is functioning normally

What part of the brain is damaged

What the cause may be

If people are unconscious, doctors try to rouse them first by speaking to them, then by touching their limbs, chest, or back. If these measure do not work, doctors use stimuli that cause discomfort or pain, such as pressure on a nail bed or a pinch. If people open their eyes or grimace when a painful stimulus is applied or if they purposefully withdraw from it, consciousness is not severely impaired. If people can make sounds, the cerebral hemispheres are functioning to some degree. If the eyes open, some parts of the brain stem are probably functioning.

Doctors sometimes use a standardized scoring system, such as the Glasgow Coma Scale, to help track changes in a person's level of consciousness. This scale assigns points based on responses to stimuli. Eye movement, speech, and movements are evaluated. This scale is a relatively reliable, objective measure of how unresponsive people are.

Abnormal breathing patterns can provide clues to which parts of the brain are malfunctioning.

Checking responses to painful stimulation can help determine whether parts of the brain and spinal cord are malfunctioning. When coma is present, using painful stimuli may trigger unusual body positions. For example, the head may be tilted back with the arms and legs extended (called decerebrate rigidity). Or the arms may be flexed with both legs extended (called decorticate rigidity). This test helps identify the area of the brain that is not functioning normally.

Limpness of the entire body and no movements in response to pain are the worst possible response. They indicate severe dysfunction in the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). However, if muscle tone and movements return, the cause may be a reversible one, such as a sedative overdose.

Automatic reflexes in specific parts of the body are checked by maneuvers, such as striking the joints with a reflex hammer. Doctors check for differences in the strength of reflexes in different parts of the body. This information sometimes helps them identify which areas of the brain are not functioning normally.

All automatic reflexes are normal if unresponsiveness is caused by a mental health disorder that does not impair consciousness.

The eyes also provide important clues about how well the brain stem is functioning and what may be impairing consciousness. Doctors check the position of the pupils, their size, their reaction to bright light, their ability to follow a moving object (in people who are alert and awake), and the appearance of the retina. Normally, pupils widen (dilate) when light is dim and become smaller (constrict) when light is shined on them. However, the pupils may not respond normally to light in people in a coma. How the pupils respond to light or whether they respond helps doctors determine the cause of the coma.

To accurately evaluate the person, doctors need to know whether the person takes a medication to treat glaucoma, which can affect pupil size, and they usually need to know whether the person’s pupils are normally different sizes.

Doctors also examine the inside of the eye with an ophthalmoscope for signs that the pressure within the skull is increased.

If findings suggest that the pressure within the skull is increased, doctors do imaging tests immediately to check for swelling, bleeding, a structural abnormality that blocks the flow of cerebrospinal fluid, or a mass in the brain (such as a tumor, an accumulation of blood, or an abscess). If imaging test results indicate increased pressure, doctors may drill a small hole in the skull and insert a device into one of the fluid-filled spaces (ventricles) in the brain. This device is used to reduce the pressure and monitor it during treatment.

The person’s response to certain maneuvers can help doctors determine whether the brain stem is functioning normally:

Rotating the head and observing eye movements.

If the person is unconscious, gently flushing ice-cold water into one ear, then the other ear and observing eye movements (called caloric testing)

Caloric testing is done only if people are unconscious and doctors cannot check eye movements any other way. If people are conscious, flushing ice-cold water into their ear can cause severe vertigo, nausea, and vomiting.