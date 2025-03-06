The effect a medication has on a person may be different than expected because that medication interacts with
Another medication the person is taking (drug-drug interaction)
Food, beverages, or supplements the person is consuming (drug-nutrient interaction)
Another disease the person has (drug-disease interaction)
The effects of drug interactions are usually unwanted and sometimes harmful. Interactions may
Increase the actions of one or more medications, resulting in side effects or toxicity
Decrease the actions of one or more medications, resulting in failed treatment
Drug-Drug Interactions
Drug-drug interactions can involve prescription or nonprescription (over-the-counter) products. Types of drug-drug interactions include duplication, opposition (antagonism), and alteration of what the body does to one or both drugs.
Duplication
When two medications with the same effect are taken, their side effects may be intensified. Duplication may occur when people inadvertently take two drugs (often at least one is an over-the-counter drug) that have the same active ingredient. For example, people may take a cold remedy and a sleep aid, both of which contain diphenhydramine, or a cold remedy and a pain reliever, both of which contain acetaminophen. This type of duplication is particularly likely with the use of medications that contain multiple ingredients or that are sold under brand names (thus appearing to be different but actually containing the same ingredients).
Awareness of medication ingredients is important, as is checking each new medication to avoid duplication. For example, many prescription pain relievers contain an opioid plus acetaminophen. People taking such a product who do not know its ingredients might take over-the-counter acetaminophen for extra relief, risking toxicity.
Similar problems with duplication can arise when two different medications with the same effect are taken. This is most likely to occur when people see several doctors, obtain prescriptions at more than one pharmacy, or both. Doctors who are not aware of what others have prescribed may inadvertently prescribe similar medications. For example, excessive sedation and dizziness can occur when two doctors both prescribe a sleep aid or when one prescribes a sleep aid and the other prescribes another medication (such as an antianxiety medication) that has similar sedative effects.
People can reduce the risk of this kind of duplication by keeping each doctor informed about all medications being taken and by using one pharmacy to obtain all prescriptions. It is helpful to keep an up-to-date written list of all medications being taken and to bring the list along on each doctor visit. Also, people should not take previously prescribed medications (such as a sleeping pill or pain reliever) without checking with the doctor or pharmacist because that medication may duplicate or otherwise interact with one of their current medications.
Opposition (antagonism)
Two medications with opposing actions can interact, thereby reducing the effectiveness of one or both. For example, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs(NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, which are taken to relieve pain, may cause the body to retain salt and fluid. Diuretics, such as hydrochlorothiazide and furosemide, help rid the body of excess salt and fluid. If a person takes both types of medication, the NSAID may reduce the diuretic's effectiveness. Certain beta-blockers (such as propranolol), taken to control high blood pressure and heart disease, counteract beta-adrenergic stimulants, such as albuterol, taken to manage asthma. Both types of medications target the same cell receptors—beta-2 receptors (see tableTargets in The Body: Cell Receptors)—but one type blocks them, and the other stimulates them.
Alteration
One medication may alter how the body absorbs, distributes, metabolizes, or excretes another medication (see Administration and Kinetics of Drugs).
Acid-blocking medications, such as histamine-2 (H2) blockers and proton pump inhibitors, raise the pH of the stomach and decrease absorption of some medications, such as ketoconazole, a medication for fungal infections.
Many medications are broken down and inactivated (metabolized) by certain enzymes in the liver. Some medications affect these liver enzymes, either increasing or decreasing their activity, and may cause another medication to be inactivated more quickly or more slowly than usual. For example, by increasing the activity of liver enzymes, barbiturates such as phenobarbital cause the anticoagulant warfarin to be inactivated more quickly and thus to be less effective when taken during the same time period. Conversely, by decreasing the activity of the enzyme system, medications such as erythromycin and ciprofloxacin can increase the activity of warfarin, risking bleeding. When medications that affect liver enzymes are used in people taking warfarin, doctors monitor the people more closely and adjust the dose of warfarin to compensate for this effect. The warfarin dose is adjusted again when other medications are stopped. Many other medications affect liver enzymes.
Chemicals in cigarette smoke can increase the activity of some liver enzymes. As a result, smoking decreases the effectiveness of some medications, including theophylline (a medication that widens the airways called a bronchodilator).
Some drugs affect the rate at which the kidneys excrete another drug. For example, large doses of vitamin C increase the urine's acidity and thus may change the rate of excretion and activity of certain medications. For example, the rate of excretion may be decreased for acidic medications such as aspirin but may be increased for basic medications such as pseudoephedrine.
Because there are so many medication interactions, many doctors and pharmacists reduce the risk of problems by checking reference books and computer software programs when prescribing or dispensing prescriptions for additional medications. In most pharmacies, medication orders and prescriptions are reviewed using a computer system that automatically checks for drug interactions.
Drug-Nutrient Interactions
Nutrients include food, beverages (including alcohol), and dietary supplements. Consumption of these substances may alter the effects of medications the person takes.
Food
Like food, medications taken by mouth must be absorbed through the lining of the stomach or the small intestine. Consequently, the presence of food in the digestive tract may reduce absorption of a medication. Often, such interactions can be avoided by taking the medication 1 hour before or 2 hours after eating.
Dietary supplements
Dietary supplements, including medicinal herbs, are products (besides tobacco) that contain, for example, a vitamin, mineral, herb, or amino acid and that are intended as a supplement to the normal diet. Supplements are regulated as foods, not as drugs, so they are not tested as comprehensively. However, they may interact with prescription or over-the-counter medications. People who take dietary supplements should tell their doctors and pharmacists, so that interactions can be avoided.
Alcohol
Although many people do not consider alcohol a nutrient, it affects body processes and interacts with many medications. For example, taking alcohol with the antibiotic metronidazole can cause flushing, headache, palpitations, and nausea and vomiting. Doctors or pharmacists can answer questions about possible alcohol and medication interactions.
Some Medication-Food Interactions
Affected Medication
Interacting Food
Interaction
Bisphosphonates (such as alendronate, ibandronate, and risedronate)
Any food
Food, even orange juice, coffee, or mineral water, may markedly reduce the absorption and effectiveness of these medications. Alendronate and risedronate must be taken with plain water at least 30 minutes before the first food, beverage, or medication of the day is taken, and ibandronate must be taken at least 1 hour before.
Grapefruit juice
Grapefruit juice inhibits enzymes involved in drug metabolism and thereby intensifies the effect of certain medications, including many that are not listed here.
Digoxin
Oatmeal
The fiber in oatmeal and other cereals, when consumed in large amounts, can interfere with the absorption of digoxin.
MAO inhibitors (such as phenelzine and tranylcypromine)
Foods high in tyramine, including many cheeses (such as American processed, cheddar, blue, brie, mozzarella, and Parmesan), yogurt, sour cream, cured meats (such as sausage and salami), liver, dried fish, caviar, avocados, bananas, yeast extracts, raisins, sauerkraut, soy sauce, fava beans, red wine, and certain beers
Severe headache and a potentially fatal increase in blood pressure (hypertensive crisis) can occur if people taking an MAO inhibitor (used most often to treat depression) consume these foods. These foods must be avoided.
Tetracycline, oral quinolones
Calcium or foods containing calcium, such as milk and other dairy products
These foods can reduce the absorption of tetracycline, which should be taken 1 hour before or 2 hours after eating.
Warfarin (an anticoagulant)
Foods high in vitamin K (such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, spinach, and kale)
Such foods may reduce the effectiveness of warfarin, increasing the risk of clotting. It is more important that the amount of vitamin K–containing foods consumed daily remain constant than that intake of such foods be limited.
MAO = monoamine oxidase.
Drug-Disease Interactions
Sometimes, medications that are helpful in one disease are harmful in another disorder. For example, some beta-blockers taken for heart disease or high blood pressure can worsen asthma or make it hard for people with diabetes to tell when their blood sugar is too low. Some medications taken to treat a cold may worsen glaucoma. People should tell their doctor all of the diseases they have before the doctor prescribes a new medication. Diabetes, high or low blood pressure, an ulcer, glaucoma, an enlarged prostate, poor bladder control, and insomnia are particularly important, because people with such diseases are more likely to have a drug-disease interaction.
Drug-disease interactions can occur in any age group but are common among older adults, who tend to have more diseases (see Aging and Medications).