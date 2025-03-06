Drug Interactions

When two medications with the same effect are taken, their side effects may be intensified. Duplication may occur when people inadvertently take two drugs (often at least one is an over-the-counter drug ) that have the same active ingredient. For example, people may take a cold remedy and a sleep aid, both of which contain diphenhydramine, or a cold remedy and a pain reliever, both of which contain acetaminophen. This type of duplication is particularly likely with the use of medications that contain multiple ingredients or that are sold under brand names (thus appearing to be different but actually containing the same ingredients).

Awareness of medication ingredients is important, as is checking each new medication to avoid duplication. For example, many prescription pain relievers contain an opioid plus acetaminophen. People taking such a product who do not know its ingredients might take over-the-counter acetaminophen for extra relief, risking toxicity.

Similar problems with duplication can arise when two different medications with the same effect are taken. This is most likely to occur when people see several doctors, obtain prescriptions at more than one pharmacy, or both. Doctors who are not aware of what others have prescribed may inadvertently prescribe similar medications. For example, excessive sedation and dizziness can occur when two doctors both prescribe a sleep aid or when one prescribes a sleep aid and the other prescribes another medication (such as an antianxiety medication) that has similar sedative effects.

People can reduce the risk of this kind of duplication by keeping each doctor informed about all medications being taken and by using one pharmacy to obtain all prescriptions. It is helpful to keep an up-to-date written list of all medications being taken and to bring the list along on each doctor visit. Also, people should not take previously prescribed medications (such as a sleeping pill or pain reliever) without checking with the doctor or pharmacist because that medication may duplicate or otherwise interact with one of their current medications.