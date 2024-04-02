A doctor's evaluation

Doctors suspect minimally conscious state based on symptoms. But before a minimally conscious state can be diagnosed, people should be observed for a period of time and on more than one occasion.

An imaging test, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT), is done to check for disorders that may be causing the problem, especially those that can be treated.

If the diagnosis is in doubt, doctors may do other imaging tests—positron emission tomography (PET) or single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT). These tests can indicate how well the brain is functioning.

Electroencephalography (EEG) may be done to check for abnormalities in the brain's electrical activity that suggest seizures, which may impair consciousness.