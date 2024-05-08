Coronaviruses and Acute Respiratory Syndromes (MERS and SARS)

Middle East respiratory syndrome is a coronavirus infection that causes severe flu-like symptoms.

The virus that causes Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) is a coronavirus.

The MERS virus was first detected in Jordan and Saudi Arabia in 2012. As of 2021, worldwide, there were over 2,500 confirmed cases of MERS, with over 900 related deaths. Most occurred in Saudi Arabia, where new cases continue to appear. The largest known outbreak of MERS outside the Arabian Peninsula occurred in the Republic of Korea in 2015. The outbreak was associated with a traveler returning from the Arabian Peninsula. Cases have also occurred in countries throughout Europe, Asia, North Africa, the Middle East, and the United States in people who were either transferred there for care or became ill after returning from the Middle East. Only a handful of cases have been reported since 2019.

In several countries in the Middle East, dromedary camels are suspected of being the primary source of infection for people, but how the virus spreads from camels to people is unknown.

The infection is more common among men and is more severe in older adults and in people with an underlying chronic disorder such as diabetes or a heart or kidney disorder. The infection has been fatal in about one third of infected people.

The MERS virus is spread through close contact with people who have MERS or through airborne droplets that were coughed or sneezed out by an infected person. People are not thought to be contagious until symptoms develop. Most cases of person-to-person spread have occurred in health care workers caring for infected people.

Symptoms usually appear about 5 days (but anywhere from 2 to 14 days) after people are infected. Most people have a fever, chills, muscle aches, and cough. About one third have diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Diagnosis of MERS Testing of fluids from the respiratory tract

Blood tests Doctors suspect MERS in people who have a lower respiratory tract infection and have traveled to or reside in an area where they could have been exposed to the virus or who have had recent close contact with someone who may have had MERS. To diagnose MERS, doctors take a sample of fluids from several places in the respiratory tract at different times and test it for the virus. They also do blood tests to detect the virus or antibodies to it. Blood tests are done on all people who have had close contact with someone who may have MERS.