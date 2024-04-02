skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Consciousness

ByKenneth Maiese, MD, Rutgers University
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Consciousness has 2 parts:

    • Whether a person is awake and alert (wakefulness)

    • What people are conscious of (content)

    When wakefulness (alertness) is impaired, people do not respond normally to the outside world (for example, when they are touched or spoken to), and they do not acquire information from it. If wakefulness is impaired, people usually appear sluggish, drowsy, unconscious, or asleep. They may be difficult to arouse, as occurs in stupor, or impossible to arouse, as occurs in coma. Impaired wakefulness is often called impaired consciousness.

    The content of consciousness depends on mental (cognitive) function and involves understanding and processing what is experienced and encountered. When mental function is impaired, people have problems with memory, thinking, judgment, and learning, as occurs in dementia.

    Often, disorders that impair wakefulness also impair mental function, as occurs in delirium.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.