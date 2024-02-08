Бактеріальний менінгіт у немовлят старше 3-х місяців

Close contacts of children with meningitis due to certain bacteria should receive antimicrobial chemoprophylaxis with rifampin, ceftriaxone, or ciprofloxacin, including

N. meningitidis meningitis: All close contacts

H. influenzae meningitis: Selected close contacts

Contacts of children who have meningitis caused by other bacteria do not require chemoprophylaxis.

For meningococcal meningitis, close contacts have a risk of infection that may be 25 to 500 times higher than that of the general population. Close contacts are defined as (1)

Household members, especially children < 2 years of age

Child care center contacts exposed in the 7 days before symptom onset

Anyone directly exposed to the patient’s oral secretions (eg, through kissing, sharing toothbrushes or utensils, mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, endotracheal intubation, endotracheal tube management) in the 7 days before symptom onset

Not every health care professional who has cared for an infant with meningitis is considered a close contact. Health care personnel should receive chemoprophylaxis only if they were managing the patient's airway or were directly exposed to the patient's respiratory secretions.

Chemoprophylaxis should be given as soon as possible (ideally within 24 hours of identification of the index patient); chemoprophylaxis given > 2 weeks after exposure is likely of little to no value. Rifampin, ceftriaxone, and ciprofloxacin are appropriate antimicrobials depending on the age of the contact. For young children, oral rifampin or injectable ceftriaxone is preferred. Rifampin is given 2 times a day for 2 days.

For H. influenzae type b meningitis, the risk of infection in contacts is lower than with meningococcal disease but can be substantial in young, unvaccinated infant or toddler contacts residing in the household of an index patient. Also, household contacts may be asymptomatic carriers of H. influenzae type b.

Close contacts are defined more explicitly than for meningococcal prophylaxis because caretakers who spend time in the household but do not live there may nevertheless have become colonized with H. influenzae type b. Thus, for this organism, household contacts are defined as the following (1):

People who live with the index patient

People who have spent ≥ 4 hours with the index patient for ≥ 5 of the 7 days preceding the index patient's hospital admission

Chemoprophylaxis is then recommended for each member of the household, as just defined, if that household also has

At least 1 contact < 4 years who is incompletely immunized or unimmunized

A child < 12 months who has not completed the primary Hib conjugate immunization series

An immunocompromised child (regardless of previous immunization status)

Complete immunization against H. influenzae type b is defined as having had at least 1 dose of Hib conjugate vaccine at age ≥ 15 months, or 2 doses between 12 months and 14 months, or the 2- or 3-dose primary series for children < 12 months with a booster dose at ≥ 12 months.

In addition, if a preschool or child care center has had ≥ 2 cases of invasive Hib disease within 60 days among its attendees, many experts recommend chemoprophylaxis for all attendees and staff to eliminate asymptomatic nasal carriage regardless of immunization status.

Close contacts most at risk of secondary infection are children < 4 years who are incompletely immunized against H. influenzae type b. Chemoprophylaxis should be given < 24 hours after identification of the index patient; chemoprophylaxis given > 2 weeks after exposure is likely of little to no value. Oral rifampin or injectable ceftriaxone is preferred, and ciprofloxacin is acceptable for older contacts. Rifampin is given 1 time a day for 4 days.