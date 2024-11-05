Вірусний менінгіт

Viral meningitis usually results from hematogenous spread, but meningitis due to herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) or varicella-zoster virus can also result from reactivation of latent infection. Recurrent attacks of viral meningitis are usually due to HSV-2. Approximately 50% of those with HSV-2 meningitis have a history of genital herpes (1).

The most common cause of viral meningitis is

Enteroviruses

For many viruses that cause meningitis (unlike the bacteria that cause acute bacterial meningitis), incidence is seasonal (see table Common Causes of Viral Meningitis).

Zika virus and Chikungunya virus are uncommon causes of meningitis, but these viruses should be considered in people who have traveled to endemic areas if they develop symptoms that suggest meningitis.

Occasionally, meningitis, usually accompanied by encephalitis, develops in patients with COVID-19. Rarely, meningitis in COVID-19 patients is due to coinfection by another virus (eg, varicella-zoster virus).