An in-office test of olfaction can help confirm olfactory dysfunction. Commonly, one nostril is pressed shut, and a pungent odor such as from a vial containing coffee, cinnamon, or tobacco is placed under the open nostril; if the patient can identify the substance, olfaction is presumed intact. The test is repeated on the other nostril to determine whether the response is bilateral. Unfortunately, the test is crude and unreliable.

If anosmia is present and no cause is readily apparent during clinical evaluation (see table Some Causes of Anosmia), patients should have CT of the head (including sinuses) with contrast to rule out a tumor or unsuspected fracture of the floor of the anterior cranial fossa. MRI is also used to evaluate intracranial disease and may be needed as well, particularly in patients with no nasal or sinus pathology seen on CT scans.

A psychophysical assessment of odor and taste identification and threshold detection may help confirm or exclude the presence of anosmia and characterize the type and degree of subjective loss of smell. This assessment commonly involves use of one or several commercially available testing kits. One kit uses a scratch-and-sniff battery of odors; another kit involves sequential dilutions of an odorous chemical.

If COVID-19 is suspected, patients should be tested and managed according to local protocols.