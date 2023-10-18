Системне ураження при саркоїдозі
System
Estimated Frequency
Comments
Pulmonary
> 90%
Granulomas form in alveolar septa and bronchiolar and bronchial walls, causing diffuse pulmonary disease; pulmonary arteries and veins also involved
Often asymptomatic
Spontaneously resolves in many patients but can cause progressive pulmonary dysfunction, leading to limitations in physical function, respiratory failure, and death in a few
Pulmonary lymphatic
90%
Hilar or mediastinal involvement incidentally detected by chest x-ray in most patients; nontender to tender peripheral or cervical lymphadenopathy in others
Muscle
50–80%
Asymptomatic disease with or without enzyme elevations in most patients
Sometimes insidious or acute myopathy with muscle weakness
Hepatic
40–75%
Usually asymptomatic
Manifests with mild elevations in liver function test results, hypolucent lesions on CT scans with contrast
Rarely, clinically significant cholestasis or cirrhosis
Unclear distinction between sarcoidosis and granulomatous hepatitis when sarcoidosis affects the liver only
Joint
25–50%
Ankle, knee, wrist, and elbow arthritis (most common)
May cause chronic arthritis with Jaccoud deformities or dactylitis
Löfgren syndrome (triad of acute migratory polyarthritis, erythema nodosum, and hilar adenopathy)
Hematologic
< 5–30%
Anemia due to granulomatous infiltration of bone marrow, sometimes causing pancytopenia
Splenic sequestration causing thrombocytopenia
Dermatologic
25%
Biopsy of erythema nodosum lesions is unnecessary because granulomas, characteristic of sarcoidosis, are absent
Common skin lesions:
Lupus pernio:
Ocular
25%
Uveitis (most common), causing blurred vision, photophobia, and tearing
Can cause blindness
Spontaneously resolves in most patients
May manifest with conjunctivitis, iridocyclitis, chorioretinitis, dacryocystitis, lacrimal gland infiltration causing dry eyes, optic neuritis, glaucoma, or cataracts
Ocular involvement more common among black American people and people of Japanese descent
Annual screening indicated for early disease detection
Psychiatric
10%
Depression (common), but uncertain whether it is a primary manifestation of sarcoidosis or a response to the prolonged course of disease and frequent recurrences
Renal
10%
Asymptomatic hypercalciuria (most common)
Chronic kidney disease caused by nephrolithiasis and nephrocalcinosis and requiring renal replacement (dialysis or transplantation) in some patients
Splenic
10%
Usually asymptomatic
Manifests with left upper quadrant pain and thrombocytopenia or as an incidental finding on ultrasound or CT
Neurologic
< 10%
Cranial neuropathy, especially the 7th nerve (causing facial nerve palsy) or 8th nerve (causing hearing loss)
Optic and peripheral neuropathy (common)
May affect any cranial nerve
Central nervous system involvement, with nodular lesions or diffuse meningeal inflammation typically in the cerebellum and brain stem
Arginine vasopressin deficiency (central diabetes insipidus), polyphagia and obesity, and thermoregulatory and libidinal changes
Nasal sinus
< 10%
Acute and chronic granulomatous inflammation of sinus mucosa with symptoms indistinguishable from common allergic and infectious sinusitis
Diagnosis confirmed by biopsy
More common in patients with lupus pernio
Cardiac
5%
Conduction blocks and arrhythmias (most common), sometimes causing sudden death (cardiac sarcoidosis)
Heart failure due to restrictive cardiomyopathy (primary) or Class V pulmonary hypertension (multifactorial)
Transient papillary muscle dysfunction and pericarditis (rare)
More common among patients of Japanese ancestry, in whom cardiomyopathy is the most frequent cause of sarcoidosis-related death
Bone
5%
Osteolytic or cystic lesions
Osteopenia
Oral
< 5%
Asymptomatic parotid swelling (most common)
Parotitis with xerostomia
Heerfordt syndrome (uveoparotid fever), characterized by uveitis, bilateral parotid swelling, facial palsy, and chronic fever
Oral lupus pernio, which may disfigure the hard palate and may involve the cheek, tongue, and gums
Gastric or intestinal
Rare
Rarely gastric granulomas
Rarely intestinal involvement
Mesenteric lymphadenopathy that may cause abdominal pain
Endocrine
Rare
Hypothalamic and pituitary stalk infiltration, possibly causing panhypopituitarism
May cause thyroid infiltration without dysfunction
Secondary hypoparathyroidism due to hypercalcemia
Pleural
Rare
Causes lymphocytic exudative effusions, usually bilateral
Reproductive
Rare
Case reports of endometrial, ovarian, epididymal, and testicular involvement
No effect on fertility
May subside during pregnancy and relapse postpartum