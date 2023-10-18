Деякі характеристики розладів головного болю за причинами
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Primary headache disorders†
Multiple unilateral orbitotemporal attacks, often at the same time of day
Deep, severe, lasting 30–180 minutes
Often with lacrimation, rhinorrhea, facial flushing, or Horner syndrome; restlessness
Clinical examination alone
Unilateral or bilateral and pulsating, lasting 4–72 hours
Occasionally with aura
Usually nausea, photophobia, sonophobia, or osmophobia
Worse with activity, preference to lie in the dark, resolution with sleep
Clinical examination alone
Frequent or continuous, mild, bilateral, and viselike occipital or frontal pain that spreads to entire head
Worse at end of day
Clinical examination alone
Secondary headache
Unilateral frontal or orbital
Halos around lights, decreased visual acuity, conjunctival injection, vomiting
Tonometry
Light-headedness, anorexia, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, irritability, difficulty sleeping
In patients who have recently gone to a high altitude (including flying ≥ 6 hours in an airplane)
Clinical examination alone
Carbon monoxide poisoning
Often exposure to incompletely combusted hydrocarbons (eg, house fires, improperly vented automobiles, gas heaters, furnaces, hot water heaters, wood- or charcoal-burning stoves, kerosene heaters)
Carboxyhemoglobin level
Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis
Symptoms similar to those of idiopathic intracranial hypertension but may begin suddenly
Neuroimaging (preferably MRI with magnetic resonance venography)
Cervicogenic headache
Pain in neck area
Clinical examination alone
Dental infections (in upper teeth)
Pain usually felt over the face, mostly unilateral, and worsened by chewing.
Toothache
Dental examination
Fever, altered mental status, seizures, focal neurologic deficits
MRI, CSF analysis
Age > 50
Unilateral throbbing pain, pain when combing hair, visual disturbances, jaw claudication, fever, weight loss, sweats, temporal artery tenderness, proximal myalgias
ESR, temporal artery biopsy, usually neuroimaging
Hypertensive headache
Associated with sudden severe rise of BP
Clinical evaluation
Migraine-like headache, diplopia, pulsatile tinnitus, loss of peripheral vision, papilledema
Usually gradual onset
Neuroimaging (preferably MRI with magnetic resonance venography), followed by measurement of CSF opening pressure and cell count culture and analysis
Sudden onset
Vomiting, focal neurologic deficits, altered mental status
Neuroimaging
Chronic headache (usually chronic migraine) with variable location and intensity
Occurs frequently and can be daily
Often present on awakening
Typically develops after overuse of analgesics taken for an episodic headache disorder
Clinical examination alone
Fever, meningismus, altered mental status
CSF analysis, often preceded by CT
Postcoital headache
Headache after orgasm
Clinical examination alone
Intense headaches, often with meningismus and/or vomiting
Worsened by sitting or standing and alleviated only by lying completely flat
For post-lumbar headache, clinical evaluation
For other low-pressure headaches (eg, CSF leaks), sometimes MRI with gadolinium
Posttraumatic headache (usually a migraine or tension-type headache)
Similar to migraine or tension-type headache with neck pain
Clinical examination alone
Positional facial or tooth pain, fever, purulent rhinorrhea
Clinical evaluation, sometimes CT
Peak intensity a few seconds after headache onset (thunderclap headache)
Vomiting, syncope, obtundation, meningismus
Neuroimaging, followed by CSF analysis if it is not contraindicated and imaging is not diagnostic
Subdural hematoma (chronic)
Sleepiness, altered mental status, hemiparesis, loss of spontaneous retinal venous pulsations, papilledema
Presence of risk factors (eg, older age, coagulopathy, dementia, anticoagulant use, ethanol abuse)
Neuroimaging
Trigeminal neuralgia
Repeated short, lancinating severe pain on one side of the lower face
Clinical examination alone
Tumor or mass
Eventually altered mental status, seizures, vomiting, diplopia when looking laterally, loss of spontaneous retinal venous pulsations or papilledema, focal neurologic deficits
Aggravated by recumbency; worse on awakening or awakens patient from sleep
Neuroimaging
* Clinical examination is always done but is mentioned in this column only when that can be the sole means of diagnosis.
† Primary headaches are usually recurrent.
BP = blood pressure; CSF = cerebrospinal fluid; ESR = erythrocyte sedimentation rate.