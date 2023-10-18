skip to main content
Деякі характеристики розладів головного болю за причинами

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*

Primary headache disorders†

Cluster headache

Multiple unilateral orbitotemporal attacks, often at the same time of day

Deep, severe, lasting 30–180 minutes

Often with lacrimation, rhinorrhea, facial flushing, or Horner syndrome; restlessness

Clinical examination alone

Migraine headache

Unilateral or bilateral and pulsating, lasting 4–72 hours

Occasionally with aura

Usually nausea, photophobia, sonophobia, or osmophobia

Worse with activity, preference to lie in the dark, resolution with sleep

Clinical examination alone

Tension-type headache

Frequent or continuous, mild, bilateral, and viselike occipital or frontal pain that spreads to entire head

Worse at end of day

Clinical examination alone

Secondary headache

Acute angle-closure glaucoma

Unilateral frontal or orbital

Halos around lights, decreased visual acuity, conjunctival injection, vomiting

Tonometry

Altitude sickness

Light-headedness, anorexia, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, irritability, difficulty sleeping

In patients who have recently gone to a high altitude (including flying ≥ 6 hours in an airplane)

Clinical examination alone

Carbon monoxide poisoning

Often exposure to incompletely combusted hydrocarbons (eg, house fires, improperly vented automobiles, gas heaters, furnaces, hot water heaters, wood- or charcoal-burning stoves, kerosene heaters)

Carboxyhemoglobin level

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis

Symptoms similar to those of idiopathic intracranial hypertension but may begin suddenly

Neuroimaging (preferably MRI with magnetic resonance venography)

Cervicogenic headache

Pain in neck area

Clinical examination alone

Dental infections (in upper teeth)

Pain usually felt over the face, mostly unilateral, and worsened by chewing.

Toothache

Dental examination

Encephalitis

Fever, altered mental status, seizures, focal neurologic deficits

MRI, CSF analysis

Giant cell arteritis

Age > 50

Unilateral throbbing pain, pain when combing hair, visual disturbances, jaw claudication, fever, weight loss, sweats, temporal artery tenderness, proximal myalgias

ESR, temporal artery biopsy, usually neuroimaging

Hypertensive headache

Associated with sudden severe rise of BP

Clinical evaluation

Idiopathic intracranial hypertension

Migraine-like headache, diplopia, pulsatile tinnitus, loss of peripheral vision, papilledema

Usually gradual onset

Neuroimaging (preferably MRI with magnetic resonance venography), followed by measurement of CSF opening pressure and cell count culture and analysis

Intracerebral hemorrhage

Sudden onset

Vomiting, focal neurologic deficits, altered mental status

Neuroimaging

Medication overuse headache

Chronic headache (usually chronic migraine) with variable location and intensity

Occurs frequently and can be daily

Often present on awakening

Typically develops after overuse of analgesics taken for an episodic headache disorder

Clinical examination alone

Meningitis

Fever, meningismus, altered mental status

CSF analysis, often preceded by CT

Postcoital headache

Headache after orgasm

Clinical examination alone

Post-lumbar puncture and other low-pressure headaches

Intense headaches, often with meningismus and/or vomiting

Worsened by sitting or standing and alleviated only by lying completely flat

For post-lumbar headache, clinical evaluation

For other low-pressure headaches (eg, CSF leaks), sometimes MRI with gadolinium

Posttraumatic headache (usually a migraine or tension-type headache)

Similar to migraine or tension-type headache with neck pain

Clinical examination alone

Sinusitis

Positional facial or tooth pain, fever, purulent rhinorrhea

Clinical evaluation, sometimes CT

Subarachnoid hemorrhage

Peak intensity a few seconds after headache onset (thunderclap headache)

Vomiting, syncope, obtundation, meningismus

Neuroimaging, followed by CSF analysis if it is not contraindicated and imaging is not diagnostic

Subdural hematoma (chronic)

Sleepiness, altered mental status, hemiparesis, loss of spontaneous retinal venous pulsations, papilledema

Presence of risk factors (eg, older age, coagulopathy, dementia, anticoagulant use, ethanol abuse)

Neuroimaging

Trigeminal neuralgia

Repeated short, lancinating severe pain on one side of the lower face

Clinical examination alone

Tumor or mass

Eventually altered mental status, seizures, vomiting, diplopia when looking laterally, loss of spontaneous retinal venous pulsations or papilledema, focal neurologic deficits

Aggravated by recumbency; worse on awakening or awakens patient from sleep

Neuroimaging

* Clinical examination is always done but is mentioned in this column only when that can be the sole means of diagnosis.

† Primary headaches are usually recurrent.

BP = blood pressure; CSF = cerebrospinal fluid; ESR = erythrocyte sedimentation rate.

