Деякі причини маткової кровотечі у невагітних дорослих жінок
Category
Conditions
Benign structural disorders
Polyps of the cervix or endometrium
Neoplastic structural disorders
Endometrial cancer or endometrial hyperplasia
Other uterine cancers (eg, uterine sarcoma)
Cervical cancer or cervical intraepithelial neoplasia
Rarely, metastases from nongynecologic cancers (eg, breast cancer)
Coagulopathy
von Willebrand disease, platelet disorders, or other bleeding diathesis
Hepatic disease
Anticoagulant therapy
Ovulatory dysfunction
Thyroid disorders (eg, hypothyroidism)
Endometrial
Iatrogenic
Progestin-only contraceptives (eg, progestin-only oral contraceptives, depot medroxyprogesterone acetate, progestin implants)
Estrogen-progestin contraceptives, particularly when doses are missed, when continuous regimens are used, or when use is prolonged
Not yet classified
Uterine arteriovenous malformation