skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Деякі причини маткової кровотечі у невагітних дорослих жінок

Category

Conditions

Benign structural disorders

Uterine fibroids

Adenomyosis

Polyps of the cervix or endometrium

Neoplastic structural disorders

Endometrial cancer or endometrial hyperplasia

Other uterine cancers (eg, uterine sarcoma)

Cervical cancer or cervical intraepithelial neoplasia

Rarely, metastases from nongynecologic cancers (eg, breast cancer)

Coagulopathy

von Willebrand disease, platelet disorders, or other bleeding diathesis

Hepatic disease

Anticoagulant therapy

Ovulatory dysfunction

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Hyperprolactinemia

Thyroid disorders (eg, hypothyroidism)

Endometrial

Chronic endometritis

Pelvic inflammatory disease

Iatrogenic

Progestin-only contraceptives (eg, progestin-only oral contraceptives, depot medroxyprogesterone acetate, progestin implants)

Intrauterine devices

Estrogen-progestin contraceptives, particularly when doses are missed, when continuous regimens are used, or when use is prolonged

Menopausal hormone therapy

Not yet classified

Uterine arteriovenous malformation

Серед цих тем