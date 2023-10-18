skip to main content
Деякі причини тремору

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Action tremor*

Alcohol or other substance withdrawal (eg, of benzodiazepines or opioids)

Agitation and fine tremor starting 24–72 hours after the last use of alcohol or a medication or substance (eg, a benzodiazepine)

Sometimes hypertension, tachycardia, or fever, especially in hospitalized patients

Clinical evaluation

Drug-induced

History of medication or substance use (eg, lithium, antidepressants, stimulants)

Amelioration of tremor after stopping the medication or substance

Endocrinologic, metabolic, and toxic abnormalities:

Tremor plus altered level of consciousness (suggesting encephalopathy) and an obvious underlying disorder (eg, renal or hepatic failure)

Sometimes multifocal myoclonus and negative myoclonus (asterixes) in metabolic causes of tremor

Exophthalmos, hyperreflexia, tachycardia, heat intolerance (suggesting hyperthyroidism)

Extreme, refractory hypertension (suggesting pheochromocytoma)

TSH level

24-hour urine collection to check for metanephrines

Ammonia level, BUN, glucose level, and calcium and PTH levels

Heavy metal testing

Essential tremor

Progressively persistent tremor (4–12 Hz), usually symmetric and affecting both upper extremities and sometimes the head and voice, particularly in patients with a family history of tremor

May be suppressed with low doses of alcohol or other sedatives

Clinical evaluation

Physiologic tremor

Fine, rapid (8–13 Hz) tremor that occurs in otherwise healthy people and may be enhanced by certain medications or conditions (see above)

May be suppressed with low doses of alcohol or other sedatives

Clinical evaluation

Resting tremor

Drug-induced parkinsonism

History of using medications that block dopamine receptors or deplete dopamine reserves

Amelioration of tremor after stopping the medication

Parkinson disease

Low-frequency (3–6 Hz) alternating tremor, often of the thumb against the index finger (pill rolling) but sometimes also affecting the chin or a leg

Usually accompanied by other symptoms, such as micrographia, bradykinesia (slow movement), cogwheel rigidity, and shuffling gait

Often no family history of Parkinson tremor and no reduction in tremor after alcohol consumption

Specific clinical criteria

Good response to empiric trial of dopaminergic medications

Intention tremor

Cerebellar lesions:

Low-frequency (< 4 Hz) tremor that usually occurs unilaterally with ataxia, dysmetria, dysdiadochokinesia (inability to perform rapid alternating movements), and dysarthria

In some patients, family history of the disorder (eg, Friedreich ataxia)

MRI of the brain

Drug-induced

History of use of certain medications or other substances

Amelioration of tremor after stopping the medication or substance

Complex tremors

Holmes tremor (midbrain, red nucleus, rubral, or thalamic tremor)

Irregular, low-frequency (< 4.5 Hz) tremor predominantly in the proximal limbs

Combination of rest, postural, and intention tremors caused by midbrain lesions (eg, due to stroke or multiple sclerosis) near the red nucleus

Sometimes signs of ataxia and weakness

MRI of the brain

Neuropathic tremor:

Variable tremor type and frequency, usually postural and intention tremor in the affected extremities

Other signs of peripheral neuropathy

Electromyography

Functional (psychogenic) tremor

Abrupt onset and/or spontaneous remission of complex mixed-type tremor with changing characteristics

Increased by attention and lessened by distraction of patient

A key diagnostic hallmark of psychogenic tremor: Tremor entrainment, change or elimination of tremor as the patient performs a voluntary rhythmic movement with the unaffected limb

Clinical evaluation

Wilson disease

Variable tremor type (usually in the proximal arm) in children or young adults, often with signs of hepatic failure, rigidity, clumsy gait, dysarthria, inappropriate grinning, drooling, and neuropsychiatric signs

24-hour urine collection to measure copper level; serum ceruloplasmin

Slit-lamp examination to check for Kayser-Fleischer rings around the iris (caused by copper deposition)

* Classification of action tremors can be subdivided into postural and kinetic (which include simple kinetic and intention) tremors. Simple kinetic tremor occurs during voluntary movement and is about the same throughout the movement. Intention tremors occur during voluntary movement with a crescendo increase in tremor as the affected limb approaches a target. Postural tremors are maximal when a limb is maintained in a fixed position against gravity.

BUN = blood urea nitrogen; Hz = hertz; PTH = parathyroid hormone; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.

