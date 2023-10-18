Деякі причини тремору
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Action tremor*
Alcohol or other substance withdrawal (eg, of benzodiazepines or opioids)
Agitation and fine tremor starting 24–72 hours after the last use of alcohol or a medication or substance (eg, a benzodiazepine)
Sometimes hypertension, tachycardia, or fever, especially in hospitalized patients
Clinical evaluation
History of medication or substance use (eg, lithium, antidepressants, stimulants)
Amelioration of tremor after stopping the medication or substance
Endocrinologic, metabolic, and toxic abnormalities:
Tremor plus altered level of consciousness (suggesting encephalopathy) and an obvious underlying disorder (eg, renal or hepatic failure)
Sometimes multifocal myoclonus and negative myoclonus (asterixes) in metabolic causes of tremor
Exophthalmos, hyperreflexia, tachycardia, heat intolerance (suggesting hyperthyroidism)
Extreme, refractory hypertension (suggesting pheochromocytoma)
TSH level
24-hour urine collection to check for metanephrines
Ammonia level, BUN, glucose level, and calcium and PTH levels
Heavy metal testing
Essential tremor
Progressively persistent tremor (4–12 Hz), usually symmetric and affecting both upper extremities and sometimes the head and voice, particularly in patients with a family history of tremor
May be suppressed with low doses of alcohol or other sedatives
Clinical evaluation
Physiologic tremor
Fine, rapid (8–13 Hz) tremor that occurs in otherwise healthy people and may be enhanced by certain medications or conditions (see above)
May be suppressed with low doses of alcohol or other sedatives
Clinical evaluation
Resting tremor
History of using medications that block dopamine receptors or deplete dopamine reserves
Amelioration of tremor after stopping the medication
Low-frequency (3–6 Hz) alternating tremor, often of the thumb against the index finger (pill rolling) but sometimes also affecting the chin or a leg
Usually accompanied by other symptoms, such as micrographia, bradykinesia (slow movement), cogwheel rigidity, and shuffling gait
Often no family history of Parkinson tremor and no reduction in tremor after alcohol consumption
Specific clinical criteria
Good response to empiric trial of dopaminergic medications
Intention tremor
Cerebellar lesions:
Low-frequency (< 4 Hz) tremor that usually occurs unilaterally with ataxia, dysmetria, dysdiadochokinesia (inability to perform rapid alternating movements), and dysarthria
In some patients, family history of the disorder (eg, Friedreich ataxia)
MRI of the brain
History of use of certain medications or other substances
Amelioration of tremor after stopping the medication or substance
Complex tremors
Holmes tremor (midbrain, red nucleus, rubral, or thalamic tremor)
Irregular, low-frequency (< 4.5 Hz) tremor predominantly in the proximal limbs
Combination of rest, postural, and intention tremors caused by midbrain lesions (eg, due to stroke or multiple sclerosis) near the red nucleus
Sometimes signs of ataxia and weakness
MRI of the brain
Neuropathic tremor:
Variable tremor type and frequency, usually postural and intention tremor in the affected extremities
Other signs of peripheral neuropathy
Electromyography
Functional (psychogenic) tremor
Abrupt onset and/or spontaneous remission of complex mixed-type tremor with changing characteristics
Increased by attention and lessened by distraction of patient
A key diagnostic hallmark of psychogenic tremor: Tremor entrainment, change or elimination of tremor as the patient performs a voluntary rhythmic movement with the unaffected limb
Clinical evaluation
Variable tremor type (usually in the proximal arm) in children or young adults, often with signs of hepatic failure, rigidity, clumsy gait, dysarthria, inappropriate grinning, drooling, and neuropsychiatric signs
24-hour urine collection to measure copper level; serum ceruloplasmin
Slit-lamp examination to check for Kayser-Fleischer rings around the iris (caused by copper deposition)
* Classification of action tremors can be subdivided into postural and kinetic (which include simple kinetic and intention) tremors. Simple kinetic tremor occurs during voluntary movement and is about the same throughout the movement. Intention tremors occur during voluntary movement with a crescendo increase in tremor as the affected limb approaches a target. Postural tremors are maximal when a limb is maintained in a fixed position against gravity.
BUN = blood urea nitrogen; Hz = hertz; PTH = parathyroid hormone; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.