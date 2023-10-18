Деякі причини плеврального випоту*
Cause
Comments
Transudate
Bilateral effusions in 81%; right-sided in 12%; left-sided in 7% †
With left ventricular failure, there is increased interstitial fluid, which crosses the visceral pleura and enters the pleural space
Cirrhosis with ascites (hepatic hydrothorax)
Right-sided effusions in 70%; left-sided in 15%; bilateral in 15% ‡
Ascitic fluid migration to the pleural space through diaphragmatic defects
Effusion present in about 5% of patients with clinically apparent ascites
Hypoalbuminemia
Uncommon
Bilateral effusions in > 90%
Intravascular oncotic pressure decreases, which leads to the pleural effusions
Associated with edema or anasarca elsewhere
Usually bilateral effusions; commonly subpulmonic
Decreased intravascular oncotic pressure plus hypervolemia causing transudation into the pleural space
Retroperitoneal urine dissection into the pleural space, causing urinothorax
Constrictive pericarditis
Increases in right- and left-sided IV hydrostatic pressure
In some patients, accompanied by massive anasarca and ascites due to a mechanism similar to that for hepatic hydrothorax
Increases negative intrapleural pressure
Mechanism similar to that for hepatic hydrothorax
Pleural fluid with characteristics similar to dialysate
Trapped lung
Encasement with fibrous peel increasing negative intrapleural pressure
May be exudative or borderline exudate
Systemic capillary leak syndrome
Rare
Accompanied by anasarca and pericardial effusion
Myxedema (hypothyroidism)
Effusion present in about 5%
Usually transudate if pericardial effusion is also present, due to elevated hydrostatic pressures; either transudate or exudate if pleural effusion is isolated
Exudate
Pneumonia (parapneumonic effusion)
May be uncomplicated (not frankly infected), or complicated with loculations or septations, or purulent (empyema)
Thoracentesis necessary to differentiate
Pleural fluid chemistry typically shows very high LDH (eg, > 900 U/L [15 microkat/L]) and low glucose
Cancer
Most commonly lung cancer, breast cancer, or lymphoma but possible with any tumor metastatic to pleurae
Typically causing dull, aching chest pain
Effusion present in about 30%:
Almost always exudative; bloody in < 50%
Pulmonary embolism suspected when dyspnea is disproportionate to size of effusion
Viral infection
Effusion usually small with or without parenchymal infiltrate
Predominantly systemic symptoms rather than pulmonary symptoms
Effusions left-sided or larger on the left in 73%; bilateral and equal in 20%; right-sided or larger on the right in 7%
> 25% of the hemithorax filled with fluid 30 days postoperatively in 10% of patients
Bloody effusions related to postoperative bleeding likely to resolve
Nonbloody effusions likely to recur; etiology unknown but probably with an immunologic basis
Effusion usually unilateral and ipsilateral to parenchymal infiltrates if present
Effusion due to hypersensitivity reaction to TB protein
Pleural fluid TB cultures positive in < 20%
Typically, pleural fluid glucose level low (in the low nearly normal range) compared with serum glucose
Effusion in 1–2%
Extensive parenchymal sarcoid and often extrathoracic sarcoid
Pleural granulomas in many patients without effusion
Pleural fluid predominantly lymphocytic
Uremia
Effusion in about 3%
In > 50%, symptoms secondary to effusion: Most commonly fever (50%), chest pain (30%), cough (35%), and dyspnea (20%)
Diagnosis of exclusion
Infradiaphragmatic abscess
Causes sympathetic subpulmonic effusion
Neutrophils predominant in pleural fluid
pH and glucose normal
Many possible etiologic factors: Pneumonias (parapneumonic), including Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, other opportunistic infections, TB, and pulmonary Kaposi sarcoma
Effusion typically in older men with rheumatoid nodules and deforming arthritis
Must differentiate from parapneumonic effusion (both characterized by low glucose, low pH, and high LDH)
Effusion possibly first manifestation of SLE
Common with drug-induced SLE
Diagnosis established by serologic tests of blood, not of pleural fluid
Medications
Many drugs, most notably bromocriptine, dantrolene, nitrofurantoin, interleukin-2 (for treatment of renal cell cancer and melanoma), tyrosine kinase inhibitors (eg, dasatinib), amiodarone, and methysergide
Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome
Syndrome occurring as a complication of ovulation induction with hCG and occasionally clomiphene
Effusion developing 7–14 days after hCG injection
Effusion right-sided in 52%; bilateral in 27%
Acute: Effusion present in about 50%: Bilateral in 77%; left-sided in 16%; right-sided in 8%
Effusion due to transdiaphragmatic transfer of the exudative inflammatory fluid and diaphragmatic inflammation
Chronic: Effusion due to sinus tract from pancreatic pseudocyst through diaphragm into pleural space
Predominantly chest symptoms rather than abdominal symptoms
Patients presenting with cachexia that resembles cancer
Superior vena cava syndrome
Effusion usually caused by blockage of intrathoracic venous and lymphatic flow by cancer or thrombosis in a central catheter
May be an exudate or a chylothorax
Patients extremely sick
Medical emergency
Morbidity and mortality due to infection of the mediastinum and pleural space
Benign asbestos pleural effusion
Effusion occurring > 30 years after initial exposure
Frequently asymptomatic
Tends to come and go
Diagnosis of exclusion; must rule out mesothelioma
Benign ovarian tumor (Meigs syndrome)
Mechanism similar to that for hepatic hydrothorax
Surgery sometimes indicated for patients with ovarian mass, ascites, and pleural effusion
For diagnosis, disappearance of ascites and effusion postoperatively required
Yellow nail syndrome
Triad of pleural effusion, lymphedema, and yellow nails, sometimes appearing decades apart
Pleural fluid with relatively high protein but low lactate dehydrogenase
Tendency for effusion to recur
No pleuritic chest pain
* Causes are listed in approximate order of greatest frequency first.
hCG = human chorionic gonadotropin; IV = intravenous; LDH = lactate dehydrogenase.