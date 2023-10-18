skip to main content
Деякі причини болю у малому тазі під час раннього строку вагітності

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach*

Obstetric disorders

Normal changes of pregnancy, including those due to stretching and growth of the uterus and surrounding connective tissues

Crampy sensation or pressure in the lower abdomen, pelvis, lower back, or a combination

Sometimes, with movement, sudden sharp pain (round ligament pain)

Routine prenatal evaluation with maternal vital signs, abdominal examination, sometimes pelvic examination, and fetal heart rate auscultation (depending on gestational age)

Sometimes, pelvic ultrasonography

Evaluation for ectopic pregnancy or other conditions, if suspected

Ectopic pregnancy

Abdominal or pelvic pain, which is often sudden, localized, and constant (not crampy), usually with vaginal bleeding

Closed cervical os

No fetal heart sounds

Possibly hemodynamic instability if ectopic pregnancy has ruptured

Sometimes, a palpable adnexal mass

Quantitative beta-hCG measurement, repeated every 2 days if diagnosis is uncertain

Complete blood count

Pelvic ultrasonography

Sometimes, endometrial sampling

Laparoscopy or, if the patient is hemodynamically unstable, laparotomy

Spontaneous abortion (threatened, inevitable, incomplete, complete, missed)

Crampy, diffuse, lower abdominal pain, often with vaginal bleeding

Open or closed cervical os depending on the type of abortion (see table Some Causes of Vaginal Bleeding)

Fetal heart rate auscultation

Quantitative beta-hCG measurement, repeated every 2 days if diagnosis is uncertain

Complete blood count

Pelvic ultrasonography

Septic abortion

Usually, history of recent induced or spontaneous abortion (risk is higher if induced abortion is performed without appropriately trained clinicians and equipment or if self-induced)

Fever, chills, constant abdominal or pelvic pain

Vaginal bleeding and/or purulent vaginal discharge

Uterine tenderness

Open cervical os

Evaluation as for spontaneous abortion plus evaluation for STIs and vaginitis

Gynecologic disorders

Uterine fibroid degeneration

Sudden onset of pelvic pain, dull or sharp, usually severe, often with nausea, vomiting, and fever

Sometimes, vaginal bleeding

Uterine tenderness

Ultrasonography

MRI (used only if diagnosis is uncertain)

Adnexal (ovarian) torsion

Sudden onset of localized pelvic pain, which may be severe and intermittent (if torsion spontaneously resolves)

Often, nausea, vomiting

Doppler ultrasonography

Ruptured corpus luteum cyst

Localized abdominal or pelvic pain

Sometimes, vaginal bleeding

Usually, sudden onset

Ultrasonography

Complete blood count

Pelvic inflammatory disease (uncommon during pregnancy)

Purulent cervicovaginal discharge

Significant cervical motion, uterine, and/or adnexal tenderness

Often, fever and/or abnormal vaginal bleeding

Evaluation for STIs and vaginitis

White blood cell count

Benign or malignant ovarian tumor

Dull abdominal pain or pressure

Sometimes, weight loss

Sometimes, abdominal distension and ascites

Sometimes, ovarian cancer risk factors

Ultrasonography

Tumor markers

Sometimes, diagnostic laparoscopy

Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome

Use of fertility medications for current pregnancy

Dull abdominal pain or pressure

If moderate or severe, weight gain, abdominal distension and ascites, acute kidney disease, pleural effusion, or disseminated intravascular coagulation

Ultrasonography

Complete blood count

Comprehensive metabolic panel

Nongynecologic disorders

Appendicitis

Usually, continuous diffuse or localized abdominal pain, tenderness

Possibly atypical location (eg, right upper quadrant) or qualities (milder, crampy, no peritoneal signs) compared with pain in nonpregnant patients; appendix may be in a different position due to enlarged uterus

Sometimes, peritoneal signs

Sometimes, nausea, vomiting, or loss of appetite

Pelvic/abdominal ultrasonography, followed by MRI if ultrasonography is inconclusive; consideration of CT if MRI is not readily available

White blood cell count or C-reactive protein

Urinary tract infection

Suprapubic discomfort, often with bladder symptoms (eg, burning, frequency, urgency)

Sometimes, fever, chills, and/or flank pain (risk of pyelonephritis is increased in pregnancy)

Urinalysis and culture

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Variable pains (crampy or constant) in no consistent location, often with diarrhea and sometimes with mucus or blood

Sometimes, fever

Usually, a known history of IBD

Sometimes, fecal calprotectin

Sometimes, endoscopy

Bowel obstruction

Acute nausea and vomiting, usually in patients who have had abdominal surgery, have an intraabdominal malignancy, or sometimes an incarcerated hernia detected during examination

Colicky pain, vomiting, no bowel movements or flatus

Distended, tympanitic abdomen

Usually, history of abdominal surgery (causing adhesions), have an intraadominal malignancy, or sometimes an incarcerated hernia detected during examination

May be caused by or occur in patients with appendicitis

Evaluation as for ectopic pregnancy

Abdominal imaging with flat and upright x-rays, ultrasonography, and possibly CT (if x-ray and ultrasonography results are equivocal)

Gastroenteritis

Usually, vomiting, diarrhea

No peritoneal signs

Sometimes, stool tests (if bacterial or parasitic infection is suspected)

Beta-hCG = beta subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin; STIs = sexually transmitted infections.

* Evaluation of concerning symptoms in all pregnant patients should include assessment of maternal vital signs, physical examination, and evaluation of fetal status with fetal heart rate monitoring or ultrasonography.

