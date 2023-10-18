Деякі причини болю у малому тазі під час раннього строку вагітності
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach*
Obstetric disorders
Normal changes of pregnancy, including those due to stretching and growth of the uterus and surrounding connective tissues
Crampy sensation or pressure in the lower abdomen, pelvis, lower back, or a combination
Sometimes, with movement, sudden sharp pain (round ligament pain)
Routine prenatal evaluation with maternal vital signs, abdominal examination, sometimes pelvic examination, and fetal heart rate auscultation (depending on gestational age)
Sometimes, pelvic ultrasonography
Evaluation for ectopic pregnancy or other conditions, if suspected
Abdominal or pelvic pain, which is often sudden, localized, and constant (not crampy), usually with vaginal bleeding
Closed cervical os
No fetal heart sounds
Possibly hemodynamic instability if ectopic pregnancy has ruptured
Sometimes, a palpable adnexal mass
Quantitative beta-hCG measurement, repeated every 2 days if diagnosis is uncertain
Complete blood count
Pelvic ultrasonography
Sometimes, endometrial sampling
Laparoscopy or, if the patient is hemodynamically unstable, laparotomy
Spontaneous abortion (threatened, inevitable, incomplete, complete, missed)
Crampy, diffuse, lower abdominal pain, often with vaginal bleeding
Open or closed cervical os depending on the type of abortion (see table Some Causes of Vaginal Bleeding)
Fetal heart rate auscultation
Quantitative beta-hCG measurement, repeated every 2 days if diagnosis is uncertain
Complete blood count
Pelvic ultrasonography
Usually, history of recent induced or spontaneous abortion (risk is higher if induced abortion is performed without appropriately trained clinicians and equipment or if self-induced)
Fever, chills, constant abdominal or pelvic pain
Vaginal bleeding and/or purulent vaginal discharge
Uterine tenderness
Open cervical os
Evaluation as for spontaneous abortion plus evaluation for STIs and vaginitis
Gynecologic disorders
Uterine fibroid degeneration
Sudden onset of pelvic pain, dull or sharp, usually severe, often with nausea, vomiting, and fever
Sometimes, vaginal bleeding
Uterine tenderness
Ultrasonography
MRI (used only if diagnosis is uncertain)
Sudden onset of localized pelvic pain, which may be severe and intermittent (if torsion spontaneously resolves)
Often, nausea, vomiting
Doppler ultrasonography
Ruptured corpus luteum cyst
Localized abdominal or pelvic pain
Sometimes, vaginal bleeding
Usually, sudden onset
Ultrasonography
Complete blood count
Pelvic inflammatory disease (uncommon during pregnancy)
Purulent cervicovaginal discharge
Significant cervical motion, uterine, and/or adnexal tenderness
Often, fever and/or abnormal vaginal bleeding
Evaluation for STIs and vaginitis
White blood cell count
Benign or malignant ovarian tumor
Dull abdominal pain or pressure
Sometimes, weight loss
Sometimes, abdominal distension and ascites
Sometimes, ovarian cancer risk factors
Ultrasonography
Tumor markers
Sometimes, diagnostic laparoscopy
Ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome
Use of fertility medications for current pregnancy
Dull abdominal pain or pressure
If moderate or severe, weight gain, abdominal distension and ascites, acute kidney disease, pleural effusion, or disseminated intravascular coagulation
Ultrasonography
Complete blood count
Comprehensive metabolic panel
Nongynecologic disorders
Usually, continuous diffuse or localized abdominal pain, tenderness
Possibly atypical location (eg, right upper quadrant) or qualities (milder, crampy, no peritoneal signs) compared with pain in nonpregnant patients; appendix may be in a different position due to enlarged uterus
Sometimes, peritoneal signs
Sometimes, nausea, vomiting, or loss of appetite
Pelvic/abdominal ultrasonography, followed by MRI if ultrasonography is inconclusive; consideration of CT if MRI is not readily available
White blood cell count or C-reactive protein
Suprapubic discomfort, often with bladder symptoms (eg, burning, frequency, urgency)
Sometimes, fever, chills, and/or flank pain (risk of pyelonephritis is increased in pregnancy)
Urinalysis and culture
Variable pains (crampy or constant) in no consistent location, often with diarrhea and sometimes with mucus or blood
Sometimes, fever
Usually, a known history of IBD
Sometimes, fecal calprotectin
Sometimes, endoscopy
Acute nausea and vomiting, usually in patients who have had abdominal surgery, have an intraabdominal malignancy, or sometimes an incarcerated hernia detected during examination
Colicky pain, vomiting, no bowel movements or flatus
Distended, tympanitic abdomen
Usually, history of abdominal surgery (causing adhesions), have an intraadominal malignancy, or sometimes an incarcerated hernia detected during examination
May be caused by or occur in patients with appendicitis
Evaluation as for ectopic pregnancy
Abdominal imaging with flat and upright x-rays, ultrasonography, and possibly CT (if x-ray and ultrasonography results are equivocal)
Usually, vomiting, diarrhea
No peritoneal signs
Sometimes, stool tests (if bacterial or parasitic infection is suspected)
Beta-hCG = beta subunit of human chorionic gonadotropin; STIs = sexually transmitted infections.
* Evaluation of concerning symptoms in all pregnant patients should include assessment of maternal vital signs, physical examination, and evaluation of fetal status with fetal heart rate monitoring or ultrasonography.