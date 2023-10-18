Деякі причини дизурії
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Infectious disorders*
Often cervical discharge
History of unprotected intercourse
STI testing
Typically urinary frequency and urgency
Sometimes bloody or malodorous urine
Bladder tenderness
Clinical evaluation with or without urinalysis unless red flags† are present
Tender, swollen epididymis
Clinical evaluation
Enlarged, tender prostate
Often history of obstructive symptoms
Clinical evaluation
Usually visible discharge
History of unprotected intercourse
STI testing
Vaginal discharge
Erythema of labia and introitus
Clinical evaluation, urinalysis, and culture to rule out UTI
Consideration of catheterization to minimize contamination of specimen
Inflammatory disorders
Contact irritant or allergen (eg, spermicide, lubricant, latex condom), foreign bodies in the bladder, parasites, calculi, chemotherapy (cyclophosphamide), and radiation
External inflammation
Clinical history
Family history
Clinical evaluation
Urinalysis
Imaging of the urinary tract and pelvis
Chronic symptoms
No other, more common causes found
Spondyloarthropathies (eg, reactive arthritis, Behçet syndrome)
Preceding GI or joint symptoms or both
Sometimes skin and mucosal lesions
Clinical evaluation
STI testing
Other disorders
Postmenopausal (including estrogen deficiencies due to medications, surgery, or radiation)
Often dyspareunia
Atrophy or erythema of vaginal folds
Clinical evaluation
Tumors (usually bladder, prostate, or urethral cancer)
Long-standing symptoms
Usually hematuria without pyuria or infection
Cystoscopy, urine cytology
Possible prostate biopsy or bladder biopsy
* Common pathogens include nonsexually transmitted bacteria (mostly Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus saphrophyticus, Enterococcus, Klebsiella, and Proteus) and sexually transmitted pathogens (eg, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Chlamydia trachomatis, Ureaplasma urealyticum, Trichomonas vaginalis, herpes simplex virus).
† Red flags are fever, flank pain or tenderness, recent instrumentation of the genitourinary tract, immunocompromised state, recurrent episodes, known urologic abnormalities, and male sex.
GI = gastrointestinal; STI = sexually transmitted infection; UTI = urinary tract infection.