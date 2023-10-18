skip to main content
Деякі причини дизурії

Cause

Suggestive Findings

Diagnostic Approach

Infectious disorders*

Cervicitis

Often cervical discharge

History of unprotected intercourse

STI testing

Cystitis

Typically urinary frequency and urgency

Sometimes bloody or malodorous urine

Bladder tenderness

Clinical evaluation with or without urinalysis unless red flags† are present

Epididymitis

Tender, swollen epididymis

Clinical evaluation

Prostatitis

Enlarged, tender prostate

Often history of obstructive symptoms

Clinical evaluation

Urethritis

Usually visible discharge

History of unprotected intercourse

STI testing

Vulvovaginitis

Vaginal discharge

Erythema of labia and introitus

Clinical evaluation, urinalysis, and culture to rule out UTI

Consideration of catheterization to minimize contamination of specimen

Inflammatory disorders

Contact irritant or allergen (eg, spermicide, lubricant, latex condom), foreign bodies in the bladder, parasites, calculi, chemotherapy (cyclophosphamide), and radiation

External inflammation

Clinical history

Family history

Clinical evaluation

Urinalysis

Imaging of the urinary tract and pelvis

Interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome

Chronic symptoms

No other, more common causes found

Cystoscopy

Spondyloarthropathies (eg, reactive arthritis, Behçet syndrome)

Preceding GI or joint symptoms or both

Sometimes skin and mucosal lesions

Clinical evaluation

STI testing

Other disorders

Atrophic vaginitis

Postmenopausal (including estrogen deficiencies due to medications, surgery, or radiation)

Often dyspareunia

Atrophy or erythema of vaginal folds

Vaginal discharge

Clinical evaluation

Tumors (usually bladder, prostate, or urethral cancer)

Long-standing symptoms

Usually hematuria without pyuria or infection

Cystoscopy, urine cytology

Possible prostate biopsy or bladder biopsy

* Common pathogens include nonsexually transmitted bacteria (mostly Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus saphrophyticus, Enterococcus, Klebsiella, and Proteus) and sexually transmitted pathogens (eg, Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Chlamydia trachomatis, Ureaplasma urealyticum, Trichomonas vaginalis, herpes simplex virus).

† Red flags are fever, flank pain or tenderness, recent instrumentation of the genitourinary tract, immunocompromised state, recurrent episodes, known urologic abnormalities, and male sex.

GI = gastrointestinal; STI = sexually transmitted infection; UTI = urinary tract infection.

