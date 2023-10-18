Деякі причини болю в грудях
Cause*
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach†
Cardiovascular
Myocardial ischemia (acute myocardial infarction/unstable angina/ angina)
Acute, crushing pain radiating to the jaw or arm
Exertional pain relieved by rest (angina pectoris)
S4 gallop
Sometimes systolic murmurs of mitral regurgitation
Often red flag findings‡
Serial ECGs and cardiac biomarkers
Sometimes echocardiogram (traditional, POCUS, or both)
Stress imaging test or CT angiography considered in patients with negative or unchanged ECG findings and no cardiac biomarker elevation on serial testing
Often heart catheterization and coronary angiography if findings are positive
Thoracic aortic dissection
Sudden, tearing pain radiating to the back
Some patients have syncope, stroke, or leg ischemia
Pulse or blood pressure that may be unequal in extremities
Age > 55 years
Hypertension
Red flag findings‡
D-dimer in patients who are at low risk
Chest radiograph, which may reveal widening of the mediastinum
In patients who are hemodynamically stable: CT angiogram, possibly subsequent MR angiography or TEE
In patients who are hemodynamically unstable: bedside TEE
Fever, dyspnea, fatigue, chest pain (if myopericarditis), recent viral or other infection
Sometimes findings of heart failure, pericarditis, or both
ECG
Serum cardiac biomarkers
ESR
C-reactive protein
Usually echocardiography or cardiac MRI
Constant or intermittent sharp pain often aggravated by breathing, swallowing food, or supine position and relieved by sitting or leaning forward
Pericardial friction rub
Jugular venous distention (if constrictive pericarditis or large or rapidly accumulating pericardial effusion)
ECG
Serum cardiac biomarkers (sometimes showing minimal elevation of troponin and CK-MB levels if associated myocarditis present)
Transthoracic echocardiogram to evaluate for pericardial effusion
Gastrointestinal
Sudden, severe pain following vomiting or instrumentation (eg, esophagogastroscopy or transesophageal echocardiography)
Subcutaneous crepitus detected during auscultation
Red flag findings‡
Chest radiography
Esophagography with water-soluble contrast for confirmation
Pain in the epigastrium or lower chest that is often worse when lying flat and is relieved by leaning forward
Vomiting
Upper abdominal tenderness
Shock
Fever
Often history of alcohol use disorder or biliary tract disease
Serum lipase (> 3 times upper limit of normal)
Abdominal CT
Recurrent right upper quadrant or epigastric discomfort following meals (but not exertion)
Ultrasonography of gallbladder
Sometimes cholescintigraphy (hepatic iminodiacetic acid [HIDA] scan)
Long-standing pain of insidious onset that may or may not accompany swallowing
Usually also difficulty swallowing
Barium swallow
Esophageal reflux (GERD)
Recurrent burning pain radiating from epigastrium to throat that is exacerbated by bending down or lying down and relieved by antacids
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes endoscopy
Sometimes motility studies
Recurrent, vague epigastric discomfort, particularly in a patient who smokes or uses alcohol excessively, that is relieved by food, antacids, or both
No red flag findings (unless perforated or bleeding)‡
Clinical evaluation
Sometimes endoscopy
Sometimes testing for Helicobacter pylori
Pulmonary
Often pleuritic pain, dyspnea, tachycardia
Sometimes mild fever, hemoptysis, shock
More likely when risk factors are present
Risk stratification (Wells Criteria, Pulmonary Embolism Rule-out Criteria [PERC rule], Revised Geneva Scoring System)
ECG, chest radiography, BNP, troponin (evaluate alternative diagnosis, and provide prognostic information)
Sometimes POCUS (right ventricular size and function, interventricular septum, inferior vena cava)
Sometimes D-dimer
Sometimes CT pulmonary angiography
Significant dyspnea, hypotension, neck vein distention, unilateral diminished breath sounds and hyperresonance to percussion
Sometimes subcutaneous air
Usually clinical evaluation
Obvious on chest radiograph
Sometimes immediate POCUS
Fever, chills, cough, and sometimes purulent sputum
Often dyspnea, tachycardia, signs of consolidation
Chest radiography
Sometimes, pleuritic chest pain, unilateral diminished breath sounds, and/or subcutaneous air
Chest radiography
Sometimes POCUS or chest CT
Pleuritis
May have preceding pneumonia, pulmonary embolism, or viral respiratory infection
Pain with breathing, cough
Sometimes a pleural rub, but otherwise examination unremarkable
Usually clinical evaluation
Sometimes chest radiography
Other
Various thoracic cancers
Variable but sometimes pleuritic pain
Sometimes chronic cough, smoking history, signs of chronic illness (weight loss, fever), cervical lymphadenopathy
Chest radiography
Chest CT if plain radiograph findings are compatible with cancer
Bone scan considered for persistent, focal rib pain
Musculoskeletal chest wall pain (eg, due to trauma, overuse, or costochondritis)
Often suggested by history
Pain typically persistent (typically days or longer), worsened with passive and active motion
Diffuse or focal tenderness
Clinical evaluation
Nearly constant pain, affecting multiple areas of the body as well as the chest
Typically, fatigue and poor sleep
Multiple trigger points
Clinical evaluation
Herpes zoster infection
Sharp, band-like pain in the thorax unilaterally
Classic dermatomal, unilateral, vesicular rash
Pain may precede rash by several days
Clinical evaluation
Idiopathic
Various features
No red flag findings‡
Diagnosis of exclusion
* Seriousness of causes varies as indicated:
1 Immediate life threats.
2 Potential life threats.
3 Uncomfortable but usually not dangerous.
† Most patients with chest pain should have pulse oximetry, ECG, and chest radiography (basic tests). If there is suspicion of coronary ischemia, serum cardiac biomarkers (troponin, CK-MB) should also be checked.
‡ Red flag findings include abnormal vital signs (tachycardia, bradycardia, tachypnea, hypotension), signs of hypoperfusion (eg, confusion, ashen color, diaphoresis), shortness of breath, asymmetric breath sounds or pulses, new heart murmurs, or pulsus paradoxus > 10 mm Hg.
BNP = brain (B-type) natriuretic peptide; CK-MB = creatine kinase, MB fraction; ESR = erythrocyte sedimentation rate; POCUS = point-of-care ultrasound; S4 = fourth heart sound; TEE = transesophageal echocardiogram.