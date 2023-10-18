Гіперкінетичні розлади
Abnormal Movement
Causes
Description
Akathisia (motor restlessness)
Parkinson disease, traumatic brain injury, encephalitis
Antipsychotic medications, some antiemetics, antidepressants, calcium channel blockers
Patients with akathisia cannot remain still; they have an urge to move continuously (eg, forward rocking, lateral swaying).
Huntington disease, encephalitis, hepatic encephalopathy
Medications and substances (eg, cocaine, amphetamines, antipsychotics)
Movements are nonrhythmic, slow, writhing, and sinuous (snakelike), primarily in distal muscles; alternating postures of the proximal limbs often blend continuously to produce a flowing stream of movement.
Huntington disease, hyperthyroidism, hypoparathyroidism, hyperglycemia and, less commonly, hypoglycemia, paraneoplastic syndromes, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) affecting the CNS, other autoimmune disorders, rheumatic fever, tumors or infarcts of the caudate nucleus or putamen
Pregnancy, often in women who had rheumatic fever
Medications and substances that can cause chorea (eg, levodopa, phenytoin, cocaine, oral contraceptives)
Medications that can cause tardive dyskinesia (eg, antipsychotics)
Movements are random, flowing, and nonsuppressible, going from one place to another, primarily in distal muscles or the face.
Sometimes abnormal movements are incorporated into semipurposeful acts that mask the involuntary movements.
Chorea often occurs with athetosis as choreoathetosis.
Dystonias
Primary (idiopathic)
Degenerative or metabolic disorders (eg, Wilson disease, neurodegeneration with brain iron accumulation [NBIA] such as PKAN due to a PANK2 mutation [previously, Hallervorden-Spatz disease], various lipidoses, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, stroke, brain hypoxia)
Medications that block dopamine receptors, most often antipsychotics (eg, phenothiazines, thioxanthenes, butyrophenones) or antiemetics
Brain damage in the basal ganglia and their circuits due to any condition (eg, vascular, posttraumatic, postinfectious, or inflammatory causes; tumors)
Sustained or intermittent muscle contractions often distort body posture or cause twisting, repetitive movements.
Lesions (most often due to stroke) in the contralateral subthalamic nucleus or in connecting afferent or efferent pathways
Movements are nonrhythmic, rapid, nonsuppressible, violent, and flinging.
Various causes (eg, degeneration of the basal ganglia, dementias, epileptic syndromes, metabolic disturbances, physical and hypoxic encephalopathies, toxic encephalopathies, viral encephalopathies, certain medications such as levodopa, lithium, and MAO inhibitors)
Very rapid and jerky, nonsuppressible, shocklike twitches occur; they may be focal, segmental, or generalized.
Primary (idiopathic or familial)
Secondary: Parkinson disease, uremia, iron deficiency, peripheral neuropathies
Legs feel uncomfortable, and patients have an irresistible urge to move the legs. Discomfort lessens significantly when the legs are moved; discomfort is worse at night (diurnal variability).
Many patients also have periodic limb movement disorder (involuntary jerking of the legs and arms) during sleep.
Stereotypies (stereotypic movements)
Autism spectrum disorders, intellectual disability, limbic autoimmune or paraneoplastic encephalitis; can also occur in normal children
Repetitive rhythmic movements occur; they are usually bilateral (eg, hand flapping, waving) or behaviors (eg, sniffing, vocalizing, posturing)
Preschool stereotypies occur in 3–4% of patients; they are benign and are typically stopped by distraction (eg, calling the child's name).
Tardive dyskinesia
Antipsychotics, some antiemetics
Movements are stereotypic and cannot be voluntarily suppressed; consciousness is preserved.
Tics
Primary: Tourette syndrome
Secondary: Huntington disease, neuroacanthocytosis, PKAN, infections, stroke, medications and substances (eg, methylphenidate, cocaine, amphetamines, dopamine antagonists [which can cause tardive dyskinesias])
Movements are nonrhythmic, stereotypic, rapid, and repetitive; characteristically, patients have an urge to do them and feel brief relief after doing them.
Tics can be suppressed only for brief periods and with conscious effort.
Tics may be motor or phonatory; they may be simple (eg, eye blinking, growling, clearing the throat) or complex (eg, shoulder shrugging, arm swinging, shouting words or sentences, including obscenities).
Essential tremor
Wilson disease
Certain medications (eg, lithium, valproate, olanzapine, other typical and atypical antipsychotics—see table Some Causes of Secondary and Atypical Parkinsonism)
Withdrawal syndromes (eg, from alcohol, opioids, or sedatives)
Endocrine, metabolic, and toxic disorders (eg, anoxic encephalopathy, hepatic encephalopathy, hypoglycemia, hyperparathyroidism, hyperglycemia, hyperthyroidism, hypocalcemia, uremia, heavy metal toxicity)
Physiologic
Movements are regular, mostly rhythmic, and oscillatory.
CNS = central nervous system; MAO = monoamine oxidase; PKAN = pantothenate kinase‒associated neurodegeneration; PANK2 = pantothenate kinase 2.