Герпесвіруси, які вражають людей
Common Name
Other Name
Typical Manifestations
Herpes simplex virus type 1
Human herpesvirus 1
Gingivostomatitis, keratoconjunctivitis, tonsillopharyngitis, cutaneous herpes including herpetic whitlow, genital herpes, herpes labialis, encephalitis, viral meningitis, esophagitis*, pneumonia*, disseminated infection*, hepatitis*†
Herpes simplex virus type 2
Human herpesvirus 2
Oral and genital herpes, cutaneous herpes including herpetic whitlow, gingivostomatitis, tonsillopharyngitis, herpes simplex keratitis, neonatal herpes, viral meningitis (Mollaret's meningitis), disseminated infection*, hepatitis*†
Varicella-zoster virus
Human herpesvirus 3
Chickenpox, herpes zoster, disseminated herpes zoster*
Epstein-Barr virus
Human herpesvirus 4
Infectious mononucleosis, hepatitis, encephalitis, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, Burkitt lymphoma, lymphoproliferative syndromes*, oral hairy leukoplakia*, gastric cancer, multiple sclerosis
Cytomegalovirus
Human herpesvirus 5
Cytomegalovirus (CMV) mononucleosis, hepatitis, congenital cytomegalic inclusion disease, hepatitis*, retinitis*, pneumonia*, colitis*
Human herpesvirus 6A and 6B
—
Roseola infantum, otitis media with fever, encephalitis*
Human herpesvirus 7
—
Kaposi sarcoma–associated herpesvirus
Human herpesvirus 8
Not a known cause of acute illness but has a causative role in Kaposi sarcoma* and AIDS-related non-Hodgkin lymphomas that grow primarily in the pleural, pericardial, or abdominal cavities as lymphomatous effusions (primary effusion lymphoma)
Also linked with some types of multicentric Castleman disease
* In immunocompromised hosts.
† Uncommonly causes fulminant hepatitis without cutaneous lesions in immunocompromised hosts or pregnant women.