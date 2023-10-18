skip to main content
Герпесвіруси, які вражають людей

Common Name

Other Name

Typical Manifestations

Herpes simplex virus type 1

Human herpesvirus 1

Gingivostomatitis, keratoconjunctivitis, tonsillopharyngitis, cutaneous herpes including herpetic whitlow, genital herpes, herpes labialis, encephalitis, viral meningitis, esophagitis*, pneumonia*, disseminated infection*, hepatitis*†

Herpes simplex virus type 2

Human herpesvirus 2

Oral and genital herpes, cutaneous herpes including herpetic whitlow, gingivostomatitis, tonsillopharyngitis, herpes simplex keratitis, neonatal herpes, viral meningitis (Mollaret's meningitis), disseminated infection*, hepatitis*†

Varicella-zoster virus

Human herpesvirus 3

Chickenpox, herpes zoster, disseminated herpes zoster*

Epstein-Barr virus

Human herpesvirus 4

Infectious mononucleosis, hepatitis, encephalitis, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, Burkitt lymphoma, lymphoproliferative syndromes*, oral hairy leukoplakia*, gastric cancer, multiple sclerosis

Cytomegalovirus

Human herpesvirus 5

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) mononucleosis, hepatitis, congenital cytomegalic inclusion disease, hepatitis*, retinitis*, pneumonia*, colitis*

Human herpesvirus 6A and 6B

Roseola infantum, otitis media with fever, encephalitis*

Human herpesvirus 7

Roseola infantum

Kaposi sarcoma–associated herpesvirus

Human herpesvirus 8

Not a known cause of acute illness but has a causative role in Kaposi sarcoma* and AIDS-related non-Hodgkin lymphomas that grow primarily in the pleural, pericardial, or abdominal cavities as lymphomatous effusions (primary effusion lymphoma)

Also linked with some types of multicentric Castleman disease

* In immunocompromised hosts.

† Uncommonly causes fulminant hepatitis without cutaneous lesions in immunocompromised hosts or pregnant women.

