Прояви системних захворювань на стопі
Foot Symptoms or Signs
Possible Cause
Pain at rest (feet elevated), relieved by dependency
End-stage peripheral arterial disease
Cold, erythematous, or cyanotic feet
Advanced arterial ischemia
Episodically erythematous, hot, very painful, burning feet
Erythromelalgia—idiopathic (most commonly) or secondary to various disorders (eg, myeloproliferative disorders, which are rare)
Foot pain that becomes severe within seconds or possibly minutes, particularly in patients with atrial fibrillation; foot often cool and pale with areas of discoloration
Embolic arterial occlusion
Cyanosis of a single toe (blue toe syndrome)
Thromboembolic disease due to aortic-iliac stenosis, arrhythmia, or cholesterol embolization (after coronary artery bypass or catheterization)
Warfarin therapy
Bilateral or unilateral episodic digital discomfort, pallor, and cyanosis, sometimes with longer lasting tender reddish purple papules ("pernio")
Bilateral painless cyanosis
Acrocyanosis, drug-induced discoloration (eg, minocycline)
Bilateral edema
Renal, hepatic, or cardiac dysfunction, intra-abdominal venous obstruction
Medications (eg, calcium channel blockers)
Unilateral edema
Lymphatic obstruction
Firm nonpitting foot and leg edema
Systemic sclerosis (bilateral, usually with Raynaud syndrome)
Firm, nonpitting edema with nodular appearance above the malleoli
Pretibial myxedema
Edema with hemosiderin deposition and brownish discoloration
Recurrent or prior small-vessel vasculitis
Numbness and pain at the ankle and heel (tarsal tunnel syndrome) more common in people with chronic edema
Relapsing symmetric seronegative synovitis (rare)
Erythematous, dusky patches on the dorsum with flaccid bullae (necrolytic acral erythema)
Emboli
Isolated toe swelling and deformity (dactylitis, or sausage digits) with pain
Infection (including nontuberculous mycobacteria)
Painful feet with paresthesias
Peripheral neuropathy (local or systemic—eg, diabetic neuropathy)
Ischemia
Pain or paresthesias in the leg and foot; pain in the foot and back when the leg is extended, relieved when the knee is flexed
Toe, foot, or ankle pain with warmth and erythema
Cellulitis, crystal-induced arthritis, infectious arthritis
Stress fracture, usually midfoot and associated with osteoporosis or repetitive trauma
Foot swelling, erythema, and warmth with little or no pain
Neuropathic osteoarthropathy (Charcot joints; usually in the absence of pain due to neuropathy)
Posterior heel pain below the top of the shoe counter during ambulation
Tendon tenderness at its insertion (diagnostic)
Exacerbation of tendon pain by passive ankle dorsiflexion
Achilles enthesopathy associated with spondyloarthropathies (eg, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis), retrocalcaneal bursitis, calcaneal apophysitis (in children and young adolescents)