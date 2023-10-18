skip to main content
Прояви системних захворювань на стопі

Foot Symptoms or Signs

Possible Cause

Pain at rest (feet elevated), relieved by dependency

End-stage peripheral arterial disease

Cold, erythematous, or cyanotic feet

Advanced arterial ischemia

Episodically erythematous, hot, very painful, burning feet

Erythromelalgia—idiopathic (most commonly) or secondary to various disorders (eg, myeloproliferative disorders, which are rare)

Foot pain that becomes severe within seconds or possibly minutes, particularly in patients with atrial fibrillation; foot often cool and pale with areas of discoloration

Embolic arterial occlusion

Cyanosis of a single toe (blue toe syndrome)

Thromboembolic disease due to aortic-iliac stenosis, arrhythmia, or cholesterol embolization (after coronary artery bypass or catheterization)

Warfarin therapy

Thromboangiitis obliterans

Bilateral or unilateral episodic digital discomfort, pallor, and cyanosis, sometimes with longer lasting tender reddish purple papules ("pernio")

Raynaud syndrome

Chillblains (pernio)

Bilateral painless cyanosis

Acrocyanosis, drug-induced discoloration (eg, minocycline)

Bilateral edema

Renal, hepatic, or cardiac dysfunction, intra-abdominal venous obstruction

Medications (eg, calcium channel blockers)

Unilateral edema

Deep venous thrombosis

Lymphatic obstruction

Firm nonpitting foot and leg edema

Lymphedema

Systemic sclerosis (bilateral, usually with Raynaud syndrome)

Firm, nonpitting edema with nodular appearance above the malleoli

Pretibial myxedema

Edema with hemosiderin deposition and brownish discoloration

Venous insufficiency

Recurrent or prior small-vessel vasculitis

Numbness and pain at the ankle and heel (tarsal tunnel syndrome) more common in people with chronic edema

Hypothyroidism

Relapsing symmetric seronegative synovitis (rare)

Erythematous, dusky patches on the dorsum with flaccid bullae (necrolytic acral erythema)

Hepatitis C

Vasculitis

Emboli

Isolated toe swelling and deformity (dactylitis, or sausage digits) with pain

Psoriatic arthritis

Reactive arthritis

Other spondyloarthropathies

Crystal-induced arthritis

Infection (including nontuberculous mycobacteria)

Painful feet with paresthesias

Peripheral neuropathy (local or systemic—eg, diabetic neuropathy)

Ischemia

Pain or paresthesias in the leg and foot; pain in the foot and back when the leg is extended, relieved when the knee is flexed

Sciatica

Toe, foot, or ankle pain with warmth and erythema

Cellulitis, crystal-induced arthritis, infectious arthritis

Stress fracture, usually midfoot and associated with osteoporosis or repetitive trauma

Foot swelling, erythema, and warmth with little or no pain

Neuropathic osteoarthropathy (Charcot joints; usually in the absence of pain due to neuropathy)

Posterior heel pain below the top of the shoe counter during ambulation

Tendon tenderness at its insertion (diagnostic)

Exacerbation of tendon pain by passive ankle dorsiflexion

Achilles enthesopathy associated with spondyloarthropathies (eg, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis), retrocalcaneal bursitis, calcaneal apophysitis (in children and young adolescents)

