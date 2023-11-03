Передній бурсит ахілового сухожилка

Clinical evaluation and x-rays

How to Examine the Foot Відео

How to Examine the Ankle Відео

Fracture of the posterolateral talar tubercle usually causes tenderness anterior to the insertion of the Achilles tendon. Bursitis is often differentiated from the fracture by the localization of warmth and swelling contiguous to the tendon and pain localized primarily in the soft tissue. Also, using the thumb and index finger, compressing side-to-side anterior to the Achilles tendon causes pain. The presence of a symptomatic os trigonum, an accessory ossicle, is included in the differential diagnosis, as well as flexor hallucis longus tendinopathy (1).

Radiographs are taken to rule out fracture and to reveal erosive calcaneal changes characteristic of chronic rheumatoid arthritis, gout, or other systemic rheumatic diseases. MRI is helpful to distinguish between a posterior talar process fracture and os trigonum syndrome.