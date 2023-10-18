skip to main content
Діагностичні дослідження для виявлення деяких бактерійних патогенів

Microorganism

Microscopy

Culture

NAAT

Antigen Detection

Antibody Detection

Anaplasma species

Bacillus anthracis

Bartonella species

Bordetella pertussis

Borrelia species

✓*

✓*

Brucella species

Chlamydia species

Clostridium botulinum

Clostridioides difficile

Clostridium tetani

Corynebacterium diphtheriae

Coxiella species

Erysipelothrix species

Francisella tularensis

Haemophilus ducreyi

Helicobacter pylori

✓*

Kingella species

✓*

Klebsiella species

Legionella species

Leptospira species

✓*

Listeria species

Mycoplasma species

Neisseria species

Nocardia

Rhodococcus equi

Rickettsial species

Streptococcus species

Treponema pallidum

Tropheryma whipplei

Vibrio species

Yersinia pestis

* Test not widely available in clinical practice.

NAAT = nucleic acid amplification test.

