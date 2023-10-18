Ускладнення нефротичного синдрому
Complication
Contributing Factors
Edema (including ascites and pleural effusions)
Generalized capillary leak, due to hypoalbuminemia with decreased oncotic pressure
Possibly renal sodium retention
Infection (especially cellulitis and, in 2 to 6%, spontaneous bacterial peritonitis)
Unknown
Possibly loss of opsonins and immunoglobulins
Loss of erythropoietin and transferrin
Changes in thyroid function test results (among patients previously hypothyroid, increased dose requirement for thyroid replacement hormone)
Loss of thyroid-binding globulin
Hypercoagulability and thromboembolism (especially renal vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, which occur in up to 5% of children and 40% of adults)
Loss of antithrombin III
Increased hepatic synthesis of clotting factors
Platelet abnormalities
Hyperviscosity caused by hypovolemia
Protein undernutrition in children (sometimes with brittle hair and nails, alopecia, and stunted growth)
Loss of proteins
Decreased hepatic production
Sometimes decreased oral intake secondary to mesenteric edema
Increased hepatic lipoprotein synthesis
Coronary artery disease in adults
Dyslipidemia with atherosclerosis
Hypercoagulability
Hypertension in adults
Renal sodium retention
Mineral bone disease
Corticosteroid use
Vitamin D deficiency due to loss of vitamin D binding protein
Unknown
Possibly hypovolemia, interstitial edema, and use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
Proximal tubular dysfunction (acquired Fanconi syndrome), with glucosuria, aminoaciduria, potassium depletion, phosphaturia, renal tubular acidosis, bicarbonaturia, hypercitraturia, and uricosuria
Toxic effects on proximal tubular cells secondary to large amounts of protein that they reabsorb