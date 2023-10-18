skip to main content
Ускладнення нефротичного синдрому

Complication

Contributing Factors

Edema (including ascites and pleural effusions)

Generalized capillary leak, due to hypoalbuminemia with decreased oncotic pressure

Possibly renal sodium retention

Infection (especially cellulitis and, in 2 to 6%, spontaneous bacterial peritonitis)

Unknown

Possibly loss of opsonins and immunoglobulins

Anemia

Loss of erythropoietin and transferrin

Changes in thyroid function test results (among patients previously hypothyroid, increased dose requirement for thyroid replacement hormone)

Loss of thyroid-binding globulin

Hypercoagulability and thromboembolism (especially renal vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, which occur in up to 5% of children and 40% of adults)

Loss of antithrombin III

Increased hepatic synthesis of clotting factors

Platelet abnormalities

Hyperviscosity caused by hypovolemia

Protein undernutrition in children (sometimes with brittle hair and nails, alopecia, and stunted growth)

Loss of proteins

Decreased hepatic production

Sometimes decreased oral intake secondary to mesenteric edema

Dyslipidemia

Increased hepatic lipoprotein synthesis

Coronary artery disease in adults

Dyslipidemia with atherosclerosis

Hypertension

Hypercoagulability

Hypertension in adults

Renal sodium retention

Mineral bone disease

Corticosteroid use

Vitamin D deficiency due to loss of vitamin D binding protein

Chronic kidney disease

Unknown

Possibly hypovolemia, interstitial edema, and use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Proximal tubular dysfunction (acquired Fanconi syndrome), with glucosuria, aminoaciduria, potassium depletion, phosphaturia, renal tubular acidosis, bicarbonaturia, hypercitraturia, and uricosuria

Toxic effects on proximal tubular cells secondary to large amounts of protein that they reabsorb

