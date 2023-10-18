Причини транзиторного нетримання сечі
Cause
Comments
Gastrointestinal disorders
Mechanism may involve mechanical disturbance of the bladder or urethra.
Patients usually present with urge or overflow incontinence, typically with fecal incontinence.
Genitourinary disorders
Atrophic urethritis
Atrophic vaginitis
Thinning of urethral and vaginal epithelium and submucosa may cause local irritation and decrease urethral resistance, length, and maximum closure pressure with loss of the mucosal seal.
These disorders are usually characterized by urgency and occasionally by scalding dysuria.
Foreign bodies
Bladder irritation precipitates spasm.
Only symptomatic UTIs cause incontinence.
Dysuria and urgency can prevent patients from reaching the toilet before voiding.
Neuropsychiatric disorders
Awareness of the need or ability to void is impaired.
Restricted mobility
Weakness
Injury
Use of physical restraints
Access to toilet is impaired.
Systemic disorders
Excess urine output due to various disorders (eg, diabetes insipidus, diabetes mellitus)
Frequency, urgency, and nocturia can result.
Drugs
Alcohol has a diuretic effect and can cause sedation, delirium, or immobility, which can result in functional incontinence.
Caffeine (eg, in coffee, tea, cola and some other soft drinks, cocoa, chocolate, and energy drinks)
Urine production and output are increased, causing polyuria, frequency, urgency, and nocturia.
Alpha-adrenergic antagonists (eg, alfuzosin, doxazosin, prazosin, tamsulosin, terazosin)
Bladder neck muscle in women or prostate smooth muscle in men is lax, sometimes causing stress incontinence.
Anticholinergics (eg, antihistamines, antipsychotics, benztropine, tricyclic antidepressants)
Bladder contractility can be impaired, sometimes causing urinary retention and overflow incontinence.
These drugs also can cause delirium, constipation, and fecal impaction.
Calcium channel blockers (eg, diltiazem, nifedipine, verapamil)
Detrusor contractility is decreased, sometimes causing urinary retention and overflow incontinence, nocturia due to peripheral edema, constipation, and fecal impaction.
Diuretics (eg, bumetanide, furosemide, [not thiazides])
Urine production and output are increased, causing polyuria, frequency, urgency, and nocturia.
Hormone therapy (systemic estrogen/progestin therapy)
Collagen in the paraurethral connective tissues is degraded, causing ineffective urethral closure.
Misoprostol
Misoprostol relaxes the urethra and thus may cause stress incontinence.
Opioids cause urinary retention, constipation, fecal impaction, sedation, and delirium.
Psychoactive drugs (eg, antipsychotics, benzodiazepines, sedative-hypnotics, tricyclic antidepressants)
Awareness of the need to void is blunted, and dexterity and mobility are decreased.
These drugs can precipitate delirium.