Безсимптомний пацієнт з аномальними результатами печінкових тестів

ЗаDanielle Tholey, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2023

    Because aminotransferases and alkaline phosphatase are included in commonly done laboratory test panels, abnormalities are often detected in patients without symptoms or signs of liver disease. In such patients, the physician should obtain a history of exposure to possible liver toxins, including alcohol, prescription and nonprescription drugs, herbal teas and botanical remedies, and occupational or other chemical exposures.

    (See also Evaluation of the Patient With a Liver Disorder and Laboratory Tests of the Liver and Gallbladder.)

    Амінотрансферази

    Mild isolated elevations of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) or aspartate aminotransferase (AST; < 2 times normal) may require only repeat testing; they resolve in about one third of cases. It is important to clarify if laboratory tests were done in the fasting state because oral intake can cause mild elevations in tests of liver function. If abnormalities are present in other laboratory tests, are severe, or persist on subsequent testing, further evaluation is indicated as follows:

    If the entire evaluation reveals no cause, liver biopsy may be warranted.

    Лужна фосфатаза

    Isolated elevation of alkaline phosphatase levels in an asymptomatic patient requires confirmation of hepatic origin by showing elevation of 5´-nucleotidase or gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase. If hepatic origin is confirmed, liver imaging, usually with ultrasonography or magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography, is indicated.

    If no structural abnormality is found on imaging, intrahepatic cholestasis is possible and may be suggested by a history of exposure to drugs or toxins. Infiltrative diseases and liver metastases (eg, due to colon cancer) should also be considered. In women, antimitochondrial antibody should be obtained to check for primary biliary cholangitis. Persistent unexplained elevations or suspicion of intrahepatic cholestasis warrants consideration of liver biopsy.

