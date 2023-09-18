Безсимптомний пацієнт з аномальними результатами печінкових тестів

Mild isolated elevations of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) or aspartate aminotransferase (AST; < 2 times normal) may require only repeat testing; they resolve in about one third of cases. It is important to clarify if laboratory tests were done in the fasting state because oral intake can cause mild elevations in tests of liver function. If abnormalities are present in other laboratory tests, are severe, or persist on subsequent testing, further evaluation is indicated as follows:

If the entire evaluation reveals no cause, liver biopsy may be warranted.