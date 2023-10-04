Синдром Лінча

Detailed family history

Clinical criteria followed by testing for microsatellite instability (MSI) or with immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Genetic testing for confirmation

The specific diagnosis of Lynch syndrome is confirmed by genetic testing. However, deciding who to test is difficult because, unlike familial adenomatous polyposis, there is no typical phenotypic appearance. Thus, suspicion of Lynch syndrome requires a detailed family history, which should be obtained in all younger patients identified with colorectal cancer (CRC).

To meet the Amsterdam II criteria for Lynch syndrome, all three of the following historical elements must be present (1):

Three or more relatives with CRC or a Lynch syndrome–associated cancer

CRC involving at least two generations

At least one case of CRC before age 50

Other prediction models (eg, the PREMM5 model) and other criteria (eg, the Bethesda criteria [2]) are used by some health care professionals.

Patients meeting these criteria should have their tumor tissue tested either for MSI or with IHC to detect proteins responsible for DNA mismatch repair; however, most commercial and hospital pathology laboratories now routinely do this test on all colorectal adenocarcinoma specimens. The 2015 American Gastroenterological Association guidelines recommend that tumors of all patients with CRC should be tested either with IHC or for MSI. If MSI or IHC is positive, genetic testing (germline testing) for specific Lynch syndrome mutations is indicated.

Patients with Lynch syndrome should have surveillance colonoscopy every 1 to 2 years. Patients with confirmed Lynch syndrome require ongoing screening for other cancers. For endometrial cancer, annual endometrial aspiration or transvaginal ultrasound is recommended. For ovarian cancer, options include annual transvaginal ultrasound and serum CA 125 levels. Prophylactic hysterectomy and oophorectomy are also options. Urinalysis may be used to screen for renal tumors.

First-degree relatives of patients with Lynch syndrome should have genetic testing. If no genetic testing has been done, they should have colonoscopy every 1 to 2 years beginning in their 20s, and annually after age 40. Female first-degree relatives should be tested annually for endometrial and ovarian cancer.