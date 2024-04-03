skip to main content
Знайомство з порушеннями ниркового транспорту

ЗаL. Aimee Hechanova, MD, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, El Paso
Переглянуто/перевірено квіт. 2024

    Many substances are secreted or reabsorbed in the renal tubule system, including electrolytes, protons, bicarbonate molecules, glucose, uric acid, amino acids, and free water. Dysfunction of these processes can result in clinical syndromes.

    Syndromes are inherited, acquired, or both. Some syndromes almost always manifest in childhood, including

    Other syndromes affecting renal tubules may manifest in either adults or children, including

