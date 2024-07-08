Дивертикулярна хвороба шлунка і тонкої кишки

Diverticula are saclike mucosa-lined pouches that protrude from a tubular structure (see also Definition of Diverticular Disease).

Diverticula rarely involve the stomach but are present in the duodenum in up to 22% of people (1). Most duodenal diverticula are solitary and occur in the second portion of the duodenum adjacent to or involving the ampulla of Vater (periampullary). In the remainder of the small bowel (jejunum and ileum), diverticula occur in up to 5% of patients, occur most commonly in the jejunum, and are more common among patients with disorders of intestinal motility. Meckel diverticulum occurs in the middle to distal ileum.

Most diverticula of the stomach and small bowel are asymptomatic and are detected incidentally. Complications of diverticula include bleeding, perforation, and diarrhea with malabsorption resulting from bacterial overgrowth. Asymptomatic diverticula require no treatment.

Caution should be used when recommending surgery for patients who have a diverticulum and vague gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms (eg, dyspepsia) because the diverticulum may not be the cause of the symptoms.

Дивертикули шлунка Gastric diverticula are typically discovered as incidental findings during endoscopy or imaging studies (eg, upper GI barium studies, CT with contrast). The predominant location is the proximal portion of the stomach along the greater curvature. The size of a diverticulum ranges from 1 to 3 cm in diameter. Gastric diverticula are formed by a projection of the stomach mucosa through the muscularis but not through the entire stomach wall (perhaps due to the thickness of the muscular layers in the stomach) and are thus referred to as intramural or partial diverticula. Gastric diverticula are usually asymptomatic, but some patients report a vague sensation of fullness and dyspepsia. Complications such as bleeding, perforation, and cancer are unusual. No specific treatment is necessary for an asymptomatic diverticulum; management depends on the severity of symptoms. Proton pump inhibitors for several weeks can alleviate dyspepsia in some patients (1).

Дивертикули дванадцятипалої та клубової кишки These small-bowel diverticula are uncommon and can arise in the jejunum (80%), ileum (15%), or both (5%) (1). They are usually multiple, and their sizes range from only a few millimeters to 10 cm in diameter. Small-bowel diverticula lack a true muscular wall and usually are located on the mesenteric border. These diverticula may be caused by intestinal motility disorders. Many patients are asymptomatic or report nonspecific symptoms such as recurrent abdominal pain, early satiety, bloating, loud borborygmi, and intermittent diarrhea. Complications include bleeding, diverticulitis, and perforation. Some patients can develop bacterial overgrowth and subsequent malabsorption or small-bowel volvulus, which can cause obstruction. Small-bowel diverticula are usually diagnosed by enteroscopy (anterograde or retrograde), barium small-bowel series, CT enterography, MRI enterography, or capsule endoscopy. Conservative management is usually recommended for asymptomatic patients. Antibiotics can be prescribed for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth. Surgery may be necessary for patients with perforation or diverticulitis. Surgery is usually avoided in patients with chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction.