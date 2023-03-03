Flexible endoscopes equipped with video cameras can be used to view the upper gastrointestinal tract from pharynx to proximal duodenum and the lower gastrointestinal tract from anus to cecum (and, sometimes, terminal ileum). The deeper parts of the jejunum and ileum can be assessed with specialized, longer enteroscopes.

Several other diagnostic and therapeutic interventions also can be done endoscopically. The potential to combine diagnosis and therapy in one procedure gives endoscopy a significant advantage over studies that provide only imaging (eg, x-ray contrast studies, CT, MRI) and often outweighs endoscopy’s higher cost and need for sedation.

Ендоскопія (стравохід) Зображення GASTROLAB/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Ендоскопія (шлунок) Зображення DAVID M. MARTIN, MD/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Endoscopy generally requires IV sedation. Exceptions are anoscopy and sigmoidoscopy, which generally require no sedation.

The overall complication rate of endoscopy is 0.1 to 0.2%; mortality is about 0.03%. Complications are usually medication-related (eg, respiratory depression); procedural complications (eg, aspiration, perforation, significant bleeding) are less common.

Other complications, including myocardial infarction, stroke, and serious pulmonary events, after screening or surveillance colonoscopy are low and no higher than after other low-risk procedures (eg, joint injection or aspiration, lithotripsy, arthroscopy, carpal tunnel or cataract surgery) (1, 2).

Ендоскопія (товста кишка) This photo shows an endoscopic view of healthy colon with a ringlike muscular wall. GASTROLAB/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Діагностична ендоскопія шлунково-кишкового тракту Diagnostic procedures by conventional endoscopy include cell and tissue sample collection by brush or biopsy forceps. Several different types of endoscopes provide additional diagnostic and therapeutic functions. Ultrasound-equipped endoscopes can evaluate blood flow or provide imaging of mucosal, submucosal, or extraluminal lesions. Endoscopic ultrasound can provide information (eg, the depth and extent of lesions) that is not available via conventional endoscopy. Also, fine-needle aspiration of both intraluminal and extraluminal lesions can be done with endoscopic ultrasound guidance. Conventional endoscopes cannot visualize the vast majority of the small intestine. Push enteroscopy uses a longer endoscope that can be manually advanced into the distal duodenum or proximal jejunum. Балонна ентероскопія Balloon-assisted enteroscopy provides additional assessment of the small intestine beyond push enteroscopy. It uses an endoscope with one or two inflatable balloons attached to an overtube fitted over the endoscope. When the endoscope is advanced to the farthest possible distance, the balloon is inflated and anchored to the intestinal mucosa. Pulling back of the inflated balloon pulls the small bowel over the overtube like a sleeve, thus shortening and straightening the small intestine and allowing further advancement of the endoscope. Balloon-assisted enteroscopy can be done in anterograde (caudad) or retrograde (cephalad) fashion, enabling examination and potential therapeutic intervention of the entire small intestine. Скринінгова колоноскопія Screening colonoscopy is recommended for patients at high risk of colon cancer and for everyone ≥ age 45. In 2021, the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer, lowered the age from 50 to 45 in response to the rising incidence of early-onset colorectal cancer (1). Colonoscopy should be done every 10 years for patients with no risk factors or history of polyps and at earlier intervals if polyps are found (2). For more information about colorectal cancer screening recommendations, see screening tests for colorectal cancer and see the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer's 2021 Colorectal Cancer: Screening recommendations.

Терапевтична ендоскопія шлунково-кишкового тракту Therapeutic endoscopic procedures include Removal of foreign bodies

Hemostasis by hemoclips placement, injection of medications, hemostatic sprays, thermal coagulation, laser photocoagulation, variceal banding, or sclerotherapy

Debulking of tumors by laser or bipolar electrocoagulation

Ablative therapy of premalignant lesions

Removal of polyps

Mucosal and/or submucosal tissue resection

Dilation of webs or strictures

Stent placement

Reduction of volvulus or intussusception

Decompression of acute or subacute colonic dilation

Feeding tube placement

Drainage of pancreatic cysts

Endoscopic bariatric procedures (eg, placement of intragastric balloons, endoscopic sleeve gastrectomy)

Endoscopic myotomy (eg, for esophageal achalasia, refractory gastroparesis)

Transoral incision-less fundoplication

Протипоказання до проведення ендоскопії шлунково-кишкового тракту Absolute contraindications to endoscopy include Shock

Acute myocardial infarction

Peritonitis

Acute perforation

Peritonitis

Acute perforation

Fulminant colitis Relative contraindications include poor patient cooperation, coma (unless the patient is intubated), and cardiac arrhythmias or recent myocardial ischemia. Patients taking anticoagulants or chronic nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug therapy can safely undergo diagnostic endoscopy. However, if there is a possibility that biopsy or photocoagulation will be done, anticoagulants should be stopped for an appropriate interval before the procedure (1). Oral iron-containing medications should be stopped 4 to 5 days before colonoscopy because certain green vegetables interact with iron to form a sticky residue that is difficult to remove with a bowel preparation and interferes with visualization. The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology (ACC/AHA) no longer recommend endocarditis prophylaxis for patients having routine gastrointestinal endoscopy (see the ACC/AHA 2020 guideline for the management of patients with valvular heart disease ). The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy also recommends against antibiotic prophylaxis before any gastrointestinal procedures in patients with synthetic vascular grafts or other nonvalvular cardiovascular devices (eg, implantable electronic devices) or for patients with an orthopedic prosthesis (2). However, antibiotics are used before placement of a percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) tube to prevent site infection and may benefit peritoneal dialysis patients before colonoscopy.