MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Zubair Malik, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Gastroenterology, Esophageal Disorders

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • Research Presentation, North American Conference of Gastroenterology Fellows, 2016
  • Trainee Research Award, American College of Gastroenterology, 2014
  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Глави посібника та коментарі