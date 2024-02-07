Perelman School of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania

An esophageal web is a thin mucosal membrane that grows across the lumen of the upper esophagus and may cause dysphagia.

(See also Overview of Esophageal and Swallowing Disorders.)

Стравохідна павутина Зображення GASTROLAB/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Rarely, webs develop in patients with untreated severe iron deficiency anemia; they develop even more rarely in patients without anemia.

Webs usually occur in the upper esophagus, causing dysphagia for solids. They are best diagnosed by barium swallow.

Some webs resolve with treatment of the anemia but can be easily ruptured during esophagoscopy.