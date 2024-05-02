Відчуття клубка в горлі

History of present illness should elicit a clear description of the symptom, particularly as to whether there is any pain with swallowing or difficulty swallowing (including sensation of food sticking). Timing of symptoms is important, particularly whether it occurs with eating or drinking or is independent of those activities; association with emotional events should be queried specifically.

Review of systems seeks weight loss (as evidence of a swallowing disorder) and symptoms of muscle weakness.

Past medical history should include known neurologic diagnoses, particularly those causing weakness.