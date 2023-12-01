Сльозотеча

Testing is often unnecessary because the cause is usually evident from the examination.

Schirmer test with a large amount of wetting (eg, > 25 mm) suggests an evaporative dry eye as the etiology of tearing. Schirmer test with very little wetting (< 5.5 mm) suggests an aqueous tear-deficient dry eye. Usually, Schirmer test is done by an ophthalmologist to ensure it is done and interpreted correctly.

Probing and saline irrigation of the lacrimal drainage system can help detect anatomic obstruction of drainage, as well as stenosis due to complete obstruction of the nasolacrimal drainage system. Irrigation is done with and without fluorescein dye. Reflux through the opposite punctum (eg, the eye's upper punctum if the lower punctum was irrigated) or canaliculus signals fixed obstruction; reflux and nasal drainage signify stenosis. This test is considered adjunctive and is done by ophthalmologists.

Imaging tests and procedures (dacryocystography, CT, nasal endoscopy) are sometimes useful to delineate abnormal anatomy when surgery is being considered or occasionally to detect an abscess. Recurrent infectious dacryocystitis can progress to more serious disorders such as orbital cellulitis.