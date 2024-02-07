skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Ентропіон та ектропіон

ЗаRichard C. Allen, MD, PhD, University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School
Переглянуто/перевірено лют. 2024

Entropion is inversion of an eyelid. Ectropion is eversion of the lower eyelid.

    Ентропіон

    Entropion (inversion of an eyelid) is caused by age-related tissue relaxation, postinfectious changes (particularly trachoma), autoimmune skin disease (eg, mucous membrane pemphigoid), posttraumatic changes, or blepharospasm. Eyelashes rub against the globe and may lead to corneal ulceration and scarring. Symptoms can include foreign body sensation, tearing, and red eye. Diagnosis is clinical. Definitive treatment is surgery or treatment of the underlying etiology (eg, infection or inflammation) (1).

    Ектропіон

    Ectropion (eversion of the lower eyelid) is caused by age-related tissue relaxation, cranial nerve VII palsy, and posttraumatic or postsurgical changes. Symptoms are tearing (due to poor drainage of tears through the nasolacrimal system, which may no longer contact the globe) and symptoms of dry eyes. Diagnosis is clinical. Symptomatic treatment can include tear supplements and, at night, ocular lubricants; definitive treatment is surgery.

    Довідковий матеріал загального характеру

    1. 1. Vallabhanath P, Carter SR: Ectropion and entropion. Curr Opin Ophthalmol 11(5):345-351, 2000. doi: 10.1097/00055735-200010000-00010.PMID: 11148701

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.