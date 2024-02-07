Ентропіон та ектропіон

Ectropion Зображення MID ESSEX HOSPITAL SERVICES NHS TRUST/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Ectropion (eversion of the lower eyelid) is caused by age-related tissue relaxation, cranial nerve VII palsy, and posttraumatic or postsurgical changes. Symptoms are tearing (due to poor drainage of tears through the nasolacrimal system, which may no longer contact the globe) and symptoms of dry eyes. Diagnosis is clinical. Symptomatic treatment can include tear supplements and, at night, ocular lubricants; definitive treatment is surgery.