Каналікуліт

Clinical evaluation

Diagnosis is suspected based on symptoms and signs, expression of turbid secretions with pressure over the lacrimal sac and canaliculus, and a gritty sensation caused by necrotic material that can be felt during probing of the lacrimal system.

Canaliculitis can be differentiated from dacryocystitis. In canaliculitis, the punctum and canaliculus are erythematous and swollen; in dacryocystitis, the punctum and canaliculus are normal, but an erythematous, swollen, tender mass is located in or near the lacrimal sac.