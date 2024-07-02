Пресептальна флегмона та флегмона очниці

Mainly clinical evaluation

CT or MRI if orbital cellulitis is possible

Diagnosis of preseptal cellulitis and orbital cellulitis is primarily clinical. Other disorders to consider include trauma, insect or animal bites without cellulitis, retained foreign bodies, allergic reactions, tumors, and inflammatory orbital pseudotumor.

Eyelid swelling may require the use of lid retractors for evaluation of the globe, and initial signs of complicated infection may be subtle. An ophthalmologist should be consulted when orbital cellulitis is suspected.

Preseptal cellulitis and orbital cellulitis are often distinguishable clinically. Preseptal cellulitis is likely if eye findings are normal except for eyelid swelling. The presence of a local nidus of infection on the skin makes preseptal cellulitis even more likely.

Necrotizing fasciitis (necrotizing soft tissue infection) of the orbit is a severe form of preseptal cellulitis that can rapidly invade surrounding tissues in the fascial planes. Surgical debridement is the mainstay of therapy, plus adjunctive intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotics that cover group A streptococci and other bacteria (1, 2). Prognosis is guarded.

Цінні поради та підводні камені

If findings are equivocal, if the examination is difficult (as in young children), or if nasal discharge is present (suggesting sinusitis), CT or MRI should be done to exclude orbital cellulitis, tumor, and pseudotumor. MRI is better than CT if cavernous sinus thrombosis is being considered.

The direction of proptosis may be a clue to the site of infection; eg, extension from the frontal sinus pushes the globe down and out, and extension from the ethmoid sinus pushes the globe laterally and out.

Blood cultures are often done (ideally before beginning antibiotics) in patients with orbital cellulitis, but yields are low (3). Lumbar puncture is done if meningitis is suspected. Cultures of the paranasal sinus fluid are done if sinusitis is the suspected source; however, unless done intraoperatively, such cultures are unlikely to affect management (4). Other laboratory tests are not particularly helpful.