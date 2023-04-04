Синдроми полігландулярної недостатності

The etiology is most often autoimmune. Risk factors for development of autoimmunity include

Genetic factors

Environmental triggers

Medications

Genetic factors include the AIRE gene mutation, which is causative of type 1, and certain human leukocyte antigen (HLA) subtypes, which are important in the development of types 2 and 3.

Environmental triggers include viral infections, dietary factors, and other as yet unknown exposures.

Immune check point inhibitors, which are used to treat some types of cancer and are associated with autoimmune endocrine disease, including hypophysitis, thyroid disease, primary adrenal insufficiency, and type 1 diabetes mellitus, are a trigger.