Парафарингеальний абсцес

A parapharyngeal abscess is a deep neck abscess. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, odynophagia, and swelling in the neck down to the hyoid bone. Diagnosis is by CT. Treatment is with antibiotics and surgical drainage.

The parapharyngeal (pharyngomaxillary) space is lateral to the superior pharyngeal constrictor and medial to the pterygoid muscle. This space connects to every other major fascial neck space and is divided into anterior and posterior compartments by the styloid process. The posterior compartment contains the carotid artery, internal jugular vein, and numerous nerves. Infections in the parapharyngeal space usually originate in the tonsils or pharynx, although local spread from odontogenic sources and lymph nodes may occur.

Abscess swelling can compromise the airway. Posterior space abscess can erode into the carotid artery or cause septic thrombophlebitis of the internal jugular vein (Lemierre syndrome).

Symptoms and Signs of Parapharyngeal Abscess Most patients with a parapharyngeal abscess have fever, sore throat, odynophagia, and swelling in the neck down to the hyoid bone. Anterior space abscesses cause trismus and induration along the angle of the mandible, with medial bulging of the tonsil and lateral pharyngeal wall. Pharyngeal Abscess Зображення Photo provided by Clarence T. Sasaki, MD. Posterior space abscesses cause swelling that is more prominent in the posterior pharyngeal wall. Trismus is minimal. Posterior abscesses may involve structures within the carotid sheath, possibly causing rigors, high fever, bacteremia, neurologic deficits, and massive hemorrhage caused by carotid artery rupture.

Diagnosis of Parapharyngeal Abscess CT A parapharyngeal abscess is suspected in patients with poorly defined deep neck infection or other typical symptoms, and the diagnosis is confirmed by using contrast-enhanced CT.